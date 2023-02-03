Celebrate Valentine’s Day With a Gothic Edge

Valentine’s Day isn’t for everyone. Many people, single and taken, don’t like to celebrate the day for a myriad of reasons. Some think it is too commercial. That it is merely a day taken over by corporations and commercialized to sell greeting cards, candies, and trinkets. The day celebrating love can bring out the worst in people. I survived several V-Days working in a flower shop. I could tell you some horror stories.

Others, like myself, want to celebrate love but can’t stomach the frilly pink and white cutesy theme of the day. It isn’t my vibe at all. Our dark little hearts want something different to show our version of love. You know, horror movie marathons with the love of your life. But most stores don’t have a gothic romance section. Thankfully, someone out there thought of my new favorite holiday: Valloween.

What is Valloween?

After scouring the internet, I couldn’t find where Valloween originated. Over the past few years, the term pop up in online crafting communities and other little goth spots I frequent on the world wide web. Every year, it seems to gain a little more in popularity. This is the first year I have actually seen some stores promoting it in pointed ads.

Valloween is exactly what you think it would be, a mix of Valentine’s Day and Halloween. It is a spooky take on Valentine’s Day because who doesn’t enjoy a monster love story? Instead of light and fluffy, it is just a darker take on things. Think The Nightmare Before Christmas or Corpse Bride. It is a celebration of a romance like what Morticia and Gomez Addams have. It may not be traditional, but after watching The Addams Family movies, you know Morticia and Gomez are madly in love.

This February 14th, I’m looking forward to a long walk through a misty, moonlit graveyard while dressed all in black with my beloved. Or maybe making some cute cryptid amigurumi. Either way, I’m totally in love with this holiday. If you think it’s lame, well, then you can’t have one of my adorable Jack and Sally Valloween cards.

(featured image: Paramount)

