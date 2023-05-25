‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Vampires, demons, and creatures, oh my! The world of Castlevania returns with a new spinoff, Castlevania: Nocturne. Castlevania‘s anime adaptation had fans (gamers and newbies) hooked for a number of reasons. If you watched the series, then you likely remember the gorgeous animation, the terrific characters, and all the gore. Castlevania is certainly not for the faint of heart as far as violence goes.

Will Castlevania: Nocturne be based on any of the games? Will characters from the original series feature in the spinoff? Who is the spinoff going to focus on? I’m here to answer all your burning questions.

Does Castlevania: Nocturne have a release window?

Unfortunately, due to the writer’s strike, the release date is uncertain. Castlevania: Nocturne was announced last year, and if I had to guess, we’re looking at a release window of 2024-2025, depending on how the strike plays out.

Watch the Castlevania: Nocturne teaser

The teaser is very short and it doesn’t reveal much of anything in terms of plot. But it does tease Richter Belmont and the vibes are definitely there.

What’s the plot of Castlevania: Nocturne?

There’s no official synopsis at this time, but the spinoff will be adapted from two Castlevania games: Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. It will also be set sometime after the original series and will follow Richter Belmont and Marie Renard during the French Revolution. We should be prepared for some bonkers events if Castlevania: Nocturne weaves in any real-life history.

Who’s in it?

According to the events of the Castlevania games, Alucard (voiced by James Callis) and Dracula (voiced by Graham McTavish) will be part of this spinoff. If you are a big fan of the games then you will know to what capacity. In due time more of the cast will be officially announced.

Kevin Kolde (Castlevania, Adventure Time) will be the showrunner and Clive Bradley (Trapped, City of Vice) will serve as creator and writer for Castlevania: Nocturne.

(featured image: Netflix)

