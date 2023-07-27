‘Castlevania’ Joins the French Revolution in ‘Nocturne’

Vampires, demons, and creatures, oh my! The world of Castlevania returns with a new spinoff, Castlevania: Nocturne. Castlevania‘s anime adaptation had fans hooked for a number of reasons. If you watched the series, then you likely remember the gorgeous animation, the terrific characters, and all the gore. Castlevania is certainly not for the faint of heart as far as violence goes, and based on what we’ve seen so far, Nocturne won’t be any different.

Here’s everything we know about Castlevania: Nocturne so far.

Does Castlevania: Nocturne have a release date?

We’ll be returning to Castlevania‘s gothic universe on September 28 on Netflix.

What’s the plot of Castlevania: Nocturne?

The spinoff is adapted from the games Castlevania: Rondo of Blood and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night. It’s also set during the 1700s, which means the French Revolution. We’re guaranteed chaos if Castlevania: Nocturne follows real-life events. Here’s the official synopsis from Netflix:

The gory and gothic adventures of the Castlevania franchise continue with an exciting new setting and their highest stakes yet. A gripping story of love and loss, Nocturne marks an evolution to the original fan-favorite Castlevania Netflix Series. Featuring a never before seen origin story of Richter Belmont (gaming icon, and one of the Franchise’s most beloved characters).

Is there a trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne?

Revenge, hot vampires, violence, and the French Revolution are the bullet points for the Castlevania: Nocturne trailer.

Who’s in Castlevania: Nocturne?

Reprising their voice roles from Castlevania are Graham McTavish as Dracula, Richard Armitage as Trevor Belmont, and James Callis as Alucard. Nocturne also features the voices of Sophie Skelton, Emily Swallow, and Tony Amendola.

Kevin Kolde (Castlevania, Adventure Time) is the showrunner and Clive Bradley (Trapped, City of Vice) serves as creator and writer for Castlevania: Nocturne.

