Captain Janeway Is Heading Back Into Our Lives as Kate Mulgrew Joins Star Trek: Prodigy

The captain of our dreams is coming back in Star Trek: Prodigy. Maybe it’s 2020 or maybe it’s just a love of Captain Janeway deep inside my soul, but I am crying about this news.

Breaking at the very end of New York Comic Con’s Star Trek panel, it seems as if Kate Mulgrew will return to the captain’s chair for the series and bring life to the iconic Captain Janeway once more. Prodigy is an upcoming animated series created for Nickelodeon by Kevin and Dan Hageman and follows teenagers who discover an abandoned starship and begin to go on adventures.

So, having Mulgrew on the show is a brilliant way of tying in old Star Trek fans to this new universe. And who knows, maybe kids will discover the joy that Star Trek brings and go back to the beginning of the series. I will gladly take Original Series memes from the teens.

In a press release, Mulgrew shared her excitement of returning to Janeway and bringing the captain back into the world for a new generation.

“I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy. How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me.”

To be honest, I think we do need Star Trek in our lives right now. It’s a world that I’ve always wanted to live in and I think that, with our current political climate, there are many that could find solace in the world created by Gene Roddenberry. Twitter erupted in excitement for the return of Janeway though. (As they should!)

KATE MULGREW RETURNS FOR STAR TREK: PRODIGY AS KATHRYN JANEWAY. pic.twitter.com/nZ2TotCPfR — Trek-or-Treat-Core 🎃🖖💀 (@TrekCore) October 8, 2020

There are times when you know you’re a part of something really special. @shawnabenson and I felt that writing for Star Trek Prodigy. Beyond honored to write for @TheKateMulgrew to introduce Janeway to a new generation. Forever grateful to @brothershageman for bringing us aboard. pic.twitter.com/CtndTI9ba5 — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) October 8, 2020

FUCK YEAH FUUUUUUUUUUUCK YEAHHHHHHHHHHHH https://t.co/AR9xj09GzY — Swear Trek (@swear_trek) October 8, 2020

Don’t mind me. I’ll just be crying about Janeway for the rest of the day.

(image: CBS)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com