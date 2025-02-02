‘Captain America is my Oscar’: ‘Brave New World’ puts Anthony Mackie front and center

With less than a month until Captain America: Brave New World hits theatres, it’s about time Anthony Mackie finally gets recognized for the large shoes he’ll be filling for the first time on the silver screen.

Although Mackie’s Sam Wilson has officially been Captain America since 2021’s Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this is his film debut, and it’s a long time coming. He’s hustled for decades, and put in his hours. Now he gets to reap the rewards.

Sitting down with Esquire, Mackie talked about all things life and Cap. He’s a storied man with an incredible resume behind him, and truly one of the nicest people you will ever meet. (I will never forget meeting him in 2018 at Ace Comic Con, wherein he said “Look at these beautiful ladies!” when we approached. He really is That Guy.) The fact that he is only now getting the recognition he’s deserved for years is disappointing, but at least it is finally happening.

“Captain America is my Oscar,” Mackie says. “Because I’ve been overlooked so many times in my career.”

And he has, despite holding roles in films like 2006’s Half Nelson and 2008’s The Hurt Locker, a film which Mackie absolutely deserved recognition for. 2014’s Shelter also comes to mind. He has range, one that is incredible to see. I was introduced to him as the quippy Sam Wilson in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but as I watched more of his filmography I saw a man with a broad range of talent who should already be leading in Oscar-nominated films.

He is comfortable in his knowledge that he’s worked hard during his career. He has also never taken any of it for granted. Mackie is the type of actor who loves the job, plain and simple, and it shows in his work.

Mackie and Chris Evans (Steve Rogers and our former Cap), are still great friends, something Mackie is always happy to chat about (if he’s not chatting about Sebastian Stan). Recently, rumors have been running rampant about the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and that Evans would be returning as Steve Rogers. Deadline originally reported it, and since then, the internet has run amok with theories. When Esquire brought it up, Mackie said, “I learned that right there. My manager showed me. He’s like, ‘Oh, so I guess Chris is coming back.’ That’s all I know. I haven’t seen a script.”

However, don’t get your hopes up. Evans spoke with Esquire and dispelled those rumors, saying, “That’s not true, though. This always happens. I mean, it happens every couple years—ever since Endgame. I’ve just stopped responding to it.”

How much of it is truth?

Marvel is notoriously tight-lipped about spoilers. While it could be true that it was misreported, there is also room for Evans to simply be putting out a fire to let it blaze back up when Doomsday comes out. Personally, though, I hope he is right. Mackie deserves the spotlight, and I want to see everybody talking about him after this movie comes out. We are in a new era, and I want to see that era, not the past.

Another thing Marvel is notorious for is not letting characters have solid endings. As much as I hated Steve’s ending, it’s done. Let the focus shift to different characters. Let Sam hoist the mantle even higher. Falcon and the Winter Soldier wasn’t perfect, but it showed a world with a different version of Captain America, and I think that is what this world desperately needs right now.

