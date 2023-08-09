Skip to main content

‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Is Nearly Perfect—Except For This One Major Oversight

By Aug 9th, 2023, 1:15 pm
Madeline's half-orc character is feeling a little sad because her haircut is ever so slightly tragic.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has slowly begun to take over our lives, just like the tadpole is infecting the minds of those caught on the Mind Flayer nautiloid. With such a massively ambitious and enticing game, it can be hard to think of any “real” flaws, at least any that merit bringing up.

However…there is one, and it’s pretty glaring. Literally glaring, I can’t stop looking at it, because it’s my multiplayer character, and she HATES her haircut. Every time I see her in a cutscene, she looks directly at me and gives me the most piteous look. Recalling her best Ren Hoek impression, she murmurs, “I’m…hurting….”

And I want to tell her, my sweet baby, I wish I could help cure your crimes against fashion, but the simple truth of the matter is that the game doesn’t let you change your appearance once you leave the first character customization screen. Which is a surprising oversight, considering most players really want something like this in their games!

You can’t always know how your character will look in cutscenes or beyond, so it’s useful to have an appearance changer somewhere in the game. Dragon Age 2 and Inquisition had the Black Emporium, which allowed players to use a mirror to change how they looked at any given point. Dragon’s Dogma had a barber, Skyrim had a wizard, Fallout 4 had a barber and a plastic surgeon. Even Larian’s previous game, Divinity Original Sin 2, allowed you to change your appearance whenever you wanted, down to the very race and gender you chose.

The lack of such an option in BG3 is one of its playerbase’s biggest (and often only) complaints, in a game that otherwise covered most of its bases. Knowing Larian, it’s likely they’ll patch something in later on, but until then, my poor half-Orc is gonna have to roll with a head of bright red hair that doesn’t suit her at all. Babycakes I’m sorry, the menu said it was red-brown, I didn’t know!

(featured image: Larian Studios)

