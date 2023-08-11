Will Baldur’s Gate 3 Prove Too Much For Your Lowly Computer?

I dunno … CAN it?

Are you sure that you wanna know? Do you REALLY wanna find out if your little computer can HANDLE a big, thick game like Baldur’s Gate 3? It would be so embarrassing if Baldur’s Gate 3 was just too much for your tiny PC … like are you sure that your PC has even done this before? Is this your PC’s first time … playing a game? Maybe you should start with something easier … those games that well-behaved computers play … like solitaire.

No? You wanna see if your computer can TAKE IT? You wanna know if all of those sexy adventurers just BEGGING to be your companion can make it work?

Okay … you asked for it.

Take a look under the hood at these steamy tech specs

Lucky for you, Baldur’s Gate 3 has done this sort of thing before. BG3 has A LOT of experience inside PCs. So if you want to know the bare minimum that your computer needs to handle it, here you go …

Minimum Requirements:

CPU : Intel Core i5-4690 or FX-4350

: Intel Core i5-4690 or FX-4350 Storage : 150 GB

: 150 GB Memory : 8 GB

: 8 GB Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R9 280X

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 or Radeon R9 280X OS: Windows 7 (64-bit)

But let’s say that your computer has been around the block a little bit. After all, it went with you to college, didn’t it? If this isn’t your computer’s first time, it might just meet these recommended specs…

Recommended Specs:

CPU : Intel Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1500X

: Intel Core i7-4770K or Ryzen 5 1500X Storage : 150 GB

: 150 GB Memory : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580 OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

And remember to use protection. Download another firewall system just to be safe.

(featured image: Larian Studios)

