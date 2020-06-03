comScore

Bye Steve King! Congress’s Biggest Racist Just Lost His Primary

By Vivian KaneJun 3rd, 2020, 12:49 pm

Steve King looks sad.

One of the worst people in Congress got voted out last night.

Steve King, the House Republican from Iowa with a long history of saying racist, sexist, and otherwise bigoted things, lost his primary race Tuesday. King spent nine terms in Congress, where he used his platform to promote white supremacy, defend rape as being a boon to society, and compare Mexicans to “livestock” and “dirt.”

He will not be missed.

Unfortunately, there is some bad news here. While Steve King should absolutely not be a U.S. Representative, I regret to inform you that the guy who beat him is also truly terrible.

King lost the five-way primary race to former state Senator Randy Feenstra. Feenstra’s congressional campaign site boasts his endorsements from both the NRA and the anti-abortion National Right to Life. In fact, he didn’t beat King by calling him out for being terrible, but by claiming he wasn’t effective enough in that terribleness.

As King himself noted in his concession speech posted to Facebook, none of his four opponents “have raised an issue with a single vote I put up or a single statement that I have made.”

So now Feenstra will run in the general election in November against Democrat J.D. Scholten. Scholten, who ran unopposed, almost beat King two years ago. Since then, King was stripped of all of his committee assignments after he posited the question to the New York Times: “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive? Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

That’s the kind of thing the Republican Party tries not to say out loud, choosing instead to just quietly use it as the foundation for their policies. So King was looking especially vulnerable in this year’s reelection. Feenstra, meanwhile, has all of the awfulness of King, but is much more likely to beat Scholten in Iowa’s most conservative region.

(via New York Times, image: Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

