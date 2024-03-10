Will the Couple Who Slays Together Stay Together on ‘The Walking Dead: Ones Who Live?’

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) have a lot to talk about in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live. What we saw in episode 3, titled “Bye,” was a lot of miscommunication and fighting between our two favorites.

From the start of episode 3, we learned that Rick Grimes was not exactly prepared to leave the Civic Republic Military (CRM) with Michonne. At least not right away. Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) essentially threatens Rick and the ones he loves if he tries to leave with Michonne. So instead of talking to his wife about it, he tries to get her to fight for her freedom and tells her in a letter that he can’t go with her.

That didn’t go over well with Michonne, and she quickly comes back to the CRM ready to fight with him. Michonne continues to gain “trust” within the CRM and goes on missions with Pearl Thorne (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Rick after working her way into their trusted circle. There is a series of moments that shows Rick’s back and forth with himself about letting Michonne go and, even when they run with a plow, taking out walkers together (and then secretly making out behind a tree), he’s still trying to break her heart so she’ll leave.

They can show each other how great of a team they are but it still doesn’t seem to be enough for Rick, who just keeps trying to separate himself from Michonne for her benefit. Even when Michonne sees Jadis, he still doesn’t tell her what is going on. By the end of the episode, after Rick tries to break up with her, Michonne finally throws them both out of a helicopter.

What is going to happen to them!?

Look, one of the reasons why Rick and Michonne work as a couple is that they love each other so deeply. So much so that he is willing to sacrifice his own happiness to keep her safe. Michonne, on the flip of that, refuses to leave without him by her side so that he can meet their son. This back and forth is truly so them and it’s incredible to watch despite their mutual stubbornness.

Are they going to survive? The episode saw Rick trying to leave Michonne multiple times. If anything, at least they left the helicopter together. I want them to actually talk to each other because Rick’s hero complex was in the driver’s seat in this episode. But Michonne certainly took the wheel by launching from the helicopter. Love hurts.

For now, we will always have their stolen kisses and the hope that these two can figure it out. Talk to your wife, Rick!!!

(featured image: AMC+)

