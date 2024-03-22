Bucky Girls, You Might Want To Sit Down for This One

Sadly, everyone’s favorite formerly brainwashed super soldier has been missing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in 2021, but it seems like we’re not getting the reunion we hoped for in Captain America: New World Order.

Recommended Videos

That’s what it feels like from Anthony Mackie’s latest interview with Radio Times. Going over the new season of Twisted Metal, his first outing as Captain America in the film Captain America: Brave New World, and more, he talked about how different it felt going into leading a movie versus something like doing The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Sebastian Stan.

“The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show,” Mackie said. “I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it’s like me, him and Daniel Brühl. It’s kind of like the perfect storm of happiness. When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don’t have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit. Anything I can do to hang out with Daniel, a dancing Daniel Brühl, makes me very happy.”

While “I don’t have my friends anymore” is not a 100 percent confirmation that Stan will not make an appearance in Brave New World, it doesn’t exactly bode well for Bucky fans. We do know that Bucky Barnes will be in Thunderbolts, with David Harbour as the Red Guardian and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, along with an exciting lineup of characters, even if it doesn’t include Brühl as Zemo. (If we hope loud enough, maybe they can change that.)

So, for now, it is looking like the Sam and Bucky team-up we love to see is going to have to wait a while.

(featured image: Disney+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]