BTS Fans Will Have To Be Patient With Jimin’s Military Discharge

Published: Jun 19, 2024 05:42 pm

ARMYs have been patiently waiting for BTS to be discharged. With the discharge of Jin from mandatory military service, everybody’s spirits have been lifted.

Fans have been mostly devastated after the remaining four members of BTS (RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and V) all enlisted before 2023 ended. 2023 was a year without BTS, and you’ve probably been playing ‘Spring Day’ non-stop. Since the last four enlisted together, they’ll probably be released almost at the same time.

Jimin enlisted with Jungkook on December 12, 2023. Although they don’t have a specific release date just yet, based on Jin’s enlistment dates, they’re likely to be discharged sometime around June 2025. That’s not to say Jimin has nothing in store for us until then. He’s currently enlisted, but he announced the release of his upcoming solo album titled ‘Muse’ on July 19, 2024.

Who’s coming out before Jimin?

The wait for the rest of the group feels long, but Jin’s return on June 12, 2024, felt totally worth the wait. He’s returned livelier than ever, just in time for BTS Festa 2024. Fans from all around the world celebrated his release. Many ARMYs outside of South Korea reportedly flew all the way to Seoul just to celebrate Jin’s return and BTS Festa 2024.

But Jin is not the only member coming back in 2024.

Fans are now waiting for J-Hope’s return. He’s believed to make his comeback on October 17, 2024. As for SUGA, RM, and V, we’ll have to wait until 2025. Until then, at least two members are out of the military. 

