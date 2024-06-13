Happy 11th Birthday, BTS!

Jin’s release from the military was the best way to welcome BTS’ 11th anniversary. ARMYs in Korea have already celebrated BTS’ anniversary with BTS Festa in Seoul, but you can still keep festivities up if you’re on the other side of the world.

On June 13, 2013, a seven-member group named BTS made their debut. That’s why ARMYs from all over the world have commemorated June 13 every year since. Jimin, Jungkook, V, and RM were sent to enlistment in 2023, but they were still with us to celebrate the anniversary last year.

Jin Returns In Time For BTS Festa 2024

JUNE 13, 2024 – BTS 2024 FESTA



SO PROUD OF YOU KIM SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/mDuNec6NuJ — hope⁷ (@winnttaebear) June 13, 2024

ARMYs are never alone whenever BTS Festa rolls around. Even though six members are currently fulfilling mandatory military service, Jin did his best to make BTS Festa 2024 lively for fans who came to the event in Korea. Tell me you didn’t cry after watching Jin perform “Astronaut” again after missing him for more than a year. Many fans have coped with missing Jin through Astronaut and seeing his performance made it all worth the wait.

Additionally, Jin also covered Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ during the event. Jin’s voice is in great condition, even if he hasn’t performed in a long time.

We haven’t seen the “Eat Jin” series for more than a year, but Jin brought it back as a part of the program. As an ARMY, this is the only mukbang that matters to me.

This program wouldn’t be complete without Jin making ARMYs laugh. He performed “Super Tuna,” and fans were delighted that they got to see Jin sing the extended version. It’s a silly song, but ARMYs are savoring every crumb of Jin’s return on stage.

