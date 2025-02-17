‘Bro was calling TikTok ‘Tic-Tac’: Trump struggles to remember the name of the social media app he ‘fought’ to bring back

President Donald Trump defends the social media platform he tried to “save” from shutdown, “tic-tac.” Despite the clear mispronunciation, Trump was clearly referring to TikTok. It’s ironically the same platform he tried to ban during his first term as president.

At the Oval Office, President Trump held a press conference regarding the reciprocal tariffs he signed against several different countries. Brazil, India, and the EU will have different goods hit with Trump’s new tariffs under his “Fair and Reciprocal Plan” on trade. Trump also talked about a range of issues, including Ukraine and Russia’s ongoing war. An interviewer asked Trump if Ukraine would be involved in peace talks with Russia.

While Trump agreed that Ukraine will have a seat at the discussion, he also believes that Ukraine shouldn’t be part of NATO. He blamed former President Biden for the invasion of Ukraine. “I think Biden is incompetent. And I think when he said that they could join NATO, it was a very stupid thing to say.” Trump was not finished assigning blame. “The other thing that got it started was how badly many of these stupid people—bad generals—did with Afghanistan.” Ironically, Trump would be the first to claim that Ukraine should become a part of NATO—long before Biden did. Regardless, Trump blames Biden for taking a similar stance during his presidency.

Additionally, Trump was also responsible for initiating the pulling of troops out of Afghanistan. He believes his approach would’ve been different. Nevertheless, Trump left it to everyone’s imagination to envision what leaving Afghanistan “with dignity and strength” is like. That being said, President Trump had initiated these ideas that he blames President Biden for.

Some social media users scoffed at Trump’s commentary. One X user wrote, “Donald Trump calling anyone “stupid people” is mighty rich. Bro was calling TikTok ‘Tic-Tac.'” President Trump would, in the same interview, mistake the pronunciation of TikTok as ‘Tic Tac.’ Regardless, Trump continued his praise for the social media platform for serving him well during the presidential election. It wouldn’t be surprising, given that Trump’s MAGA base found a foothold in the social media platform. Rest assured, Trump claims that there are “many people interested in TikTok” and believes that it’s best for the platform to be American-owned.

This is undoubtedly another topic Trump has changed stances on recently. Trump and TikTok initially had an adversarial relationship spanning back to his first presidency. Trump claimed that the social media platform posed a national security threat and attempted to ban TikTok. It seems that this has all disappeared after it garnered him favor during his presidential campaign.

