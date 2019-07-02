Things We Saw Today: Christopher Lloyd Knows What He’d Want Back to the Future 4 to Be

If we’re going to listen to anyone’s pitch on a fourth Back to the Future, it should probably be Christopher Lloyd’s. Doc Brown himself has an idea for the fourth installment, even if writer/director Robert Zemeckis is against returning to the story of Marty McFly and Doc Brown. In our culture of reboots and returning to the classics, Back to the Future is one of the few that we’ve not yet touched. Maybe that’s because it’s just too good. Whatever the case may be, if we’re going to get a fourth movie, maybe we should listen to what Lloyd is saying.

At Niagara Falls Comic Con, Lloyd shared his thoughts on a new film, and honestly? He gets it.

“I think somehow it needs to kind of convey a message about something that’s important to everyone, universally, like climate change. Some way of incorporating whatever fever is going on at the moment into the film and keep the feeling of one, two and three… That’s a tricky, tricky deal. Because you don’t want to do another one and disappoint. So I don’t know. I’d be happy to, for myself. But we’ll see.”

To be honest, I’d love as many Back to the Future movies as the world will give us, but if I have to live in a world with just three brilliant films, that’s fine, too.

The Amazing Spider-Man movies may not have been the best, but was Andrew Garfield fired for wanting a bisexual Peter Parker? (via Pride)

Parks and Recreation star Aziz Ansari is returning to Netflix with a new comedy special. (via Variety)

America beating England this close to Independence Day? History repeats itself #USAvENG pic.twitter.com/hD8Bkvusrr — Kelsey Trainor (@ktrain_11) July 2, 2019

David Harbour was afraid that Stranger Things 3 was going to jump the shark. (via Mashable)

And again, they’re trying to set the record start on Cap’s time travel storyline in Avengers: Endgame (via BGR)

