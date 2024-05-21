We Have to Wait a Little Longer for ‘Bridgerton’s Next Episode

**Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3, part 1 and Romancing Mister Bridgerton**

Dearest gentle reader, we are, undoubtedly, still reeling from Bridgerton season 3’s first few episodes. The tension? The laughter? That kiss? That carriage ride?! It was everything we wanted it to be and more. If, like us, you’re anxiously awaiting the next batch of episodes, then we have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that we all have to suffer and wait a little longer. Bridgerton has become the latest Netflix show to have its newest season released in two parts, following in the footsteps of other mega-hits like Stranger Things, The Witcher, and The Crown. The good news, however, is that we do already have a confirmed release date. The second half of Bridgerton season 3 will arrive on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 13, nearly a month after the first batch of episodes dropped and we collectively lost our minds over the Polin of it all.

Bridgerton season 3, part 2 will consist of another four episodes. Bridgerton season 3, episode 5, “Tick Tock,” will undoubtedly deal with Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) dizzying feelings for Colin (Luke Newton) after his surprising yet undeniably romantic proposal and give us that Bridgerton family reaction we’ve all been waiting for. The last few episodes, titled “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” (book title alert!), “Joining of Hands,” and “Into the Light,” respectively, will likely cover Penelope and Colin’s wedding, their first time together, and, perhaps most importantly, Colin’s discovery of Penelope’s alter ego.

How will he react? The sequence of events has been changed from what happens in the novel—in Julia Quinn’s original story, the iconic carriage scene and proposal actually happen after Colin discovers that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, not before—so even for those of us who have read the books, there is plenty of juicy gossip, drama, and romance still to come.

If you want a taste of what’s in store, be sure to keep your Netflix rolling after you’ve finished (re)watching Bridgerton season 3’s fourth episode, as Netflix has included a short teaser of what to expect.

