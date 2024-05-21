Colin Bridgerton all glowed up for his turn to lead a Bridgerton season
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

We Have to Wait a Little Longer for ‘Bridgerton’s Next Episode

Image of El Kuiper
El Kuiper
|
Published: May 21, 2024 08:25 am

**Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 3, part 1 and Romancing Mister Bridgerton**

Recommended Videos

Dearest gentle reader, we are, undoubtedly, still reeling from Bridgerton season 3’s first few episodes. The tension? The laughter? That kiss? That carriage ride?! It was everything we wanted it to be and more. If, like us, you’re anxiously awaiting the next batch of episodes, then we have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that we all have to suffer and wait a little longer. Bridgerton has become the latest Netflix show to have its newest season released in two parts, following in the footsteps of other mega-hits like Stranger Things, The Witcher, and The Crown. The good news, however, is that we do already have a confirmed release date. The second half of Bridgerton season 3 will arrive on the streaming platform on Thursday, June 13, nearly a month after the first batch of episodes dropped and we collectively lost our minds over the Polin of it all.

Bridgerton season 3, part 2 will consist of another four episodes. Bridgerton season 3, episode 5, “Tick Tock,” will undoubtedly deal with Penelope’s (Nicola Coughlan) dizzying feelings for Colin (Luke Newton) after his surprising yet undeniably romantic proposal and give us that Bridgerton family reaction we’ve all been waiting for. The last few episodes, titled “Romancing Mister Bridgerton” (book title alert!), “Joining of Hands,” and “Into the Light,” respectively, will likely cover Penelope and Colin’s wedding, their first time together, and, perhaps most importantly, Colin’s discovery of Penelope’s alter ego.

How will he react? The sequence of events has been changed from what happens in the novel—in Julia Quinn’s original story, the iconic carriage scene and proposal actually happen after Colin discovers that Penelope is Lady Whistledown, not before—so even for those of us who have read the books, there is plenty of juicy gossip, drama, and romance still to come.

If you want a taste of what’s in store, be sure to keep your Netflix rolling after you’ve finished (re)watching Bridgerton season 3’s fourth episode, as Netflix has included a short teaser of what to expect.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Everything About This First Major Polin Moment in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Was the Stuff of Dreams
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in the third season of Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Everything About This First Major Polin Moment in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Was the Stuff of Dreams
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 21, 2024
Read Article What’s Going on With Ruby Sunday in ‘Doctor Who’?
Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who
Category: TV
TV
What’s Going on With Ruby Sunday in ‘Doctor Who’?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 21, 2024
Read Article All Us Tori Amos Fans Finally Have Our Delirium
Delirium, a rainbow haired girl in an oversized gray coat.
Category: TV
TV
All Us Tori Amos Fans Finally Have Our Delirium
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 20, 2024
Read Article You May Know the Prodigal in ‘The Sandman’ by Another Name
The Sandman's Dream with a helmet
Category: TV
TV
You May Know the Prodigal in ‘The Sandman’ by Another Name
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 20, 2024
Read Article The Rest of Dream’s Family Has Arrived in ‘The Sandman’
Morpheus glares at something off screen in Netflix's The Sandman.
Category: TV
TV
The Rest of Dream’s Family Has Arrived in ‘The Sandman’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Everything About This First Major Polin Moment in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Was the Stuff of Dreams
Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton in the third season of Bridgerton
Category: TV
TV
Everything About This First Major Polin Moment in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Was the Stuff of Dreams
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 21, 2024
Read Article What’s Going on With Ruby Sunday in ‘Doctor Who’?
Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who
Category: TV
TV
What’s Going on With Ruby Sunday in ‘Doctor Who’?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 21, 2024
Read Article All Us Tori Amos Fans Finally Have Our Delirium
Delirium, a rainbow haired girl in an oversized gray coat.
Category: TV
TV
All Us Tori Amos Fans Finally Have Our Delirium
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 20, 2024
Read Article You May Know the Prodigal in ‘The Sandman’ by Another Name
The Sandman's Dream with a helmet
Category: TV
TV
You May Know the Prodigal in ‘The Sandman’ by Another Name
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 20, 2024
Read Article The Rest of Dream’s Family Has Arrived in ‘The Sandman’
Morpheus glares at something off screen in Netflix's The Sandman.
Category: TV
TV
The Rest of Dream’s Family Has Arrived in ‘The Sandman’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman May 20, 2024
Author
El Kuiper
El (she/her) is The Mary Sue's U.K. editor and has been working as a freelance entertainment journalist for over two years, ever since she completed her Ph.D. in Creative Writing. El's primary focus is television and movie coverage for The Mary Sue, including British TV (she's seen every episode of Midsomer Murders ever made) and franchises like Marvel and Pokémon. As much as she enjoys analyzing other people's stories, her biggest dream is to one day publish an original fantasy novel of her own.