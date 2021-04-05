How Bridgerton’s Casting “Shake Up” Reminds Us That Romance Is About the Happily Ever After

Like many people who consumed and made Bridgerton content a part of my personality for a few months, I was devastated that the handsome and talented Regé-Jean Page would not be returning as the Duke, Simon Basset, for season two. But that bittersweet feeling left quickly when I remembered “Oh yeah, that story is over. Good for him.” In the romance genre, while family members do show up again, HEA means what it says: happily ever after, the story is done for these characters.

Every genre has pre-existing expectations built into it, and in the romance genre, that is the happily ever after. The two characters, despite the rough start, misconceptions, and failure to communicate, will make it in the end. Bridgerton is no different.

According to the L.A. Times, there are reports saying that Page “was signed to a one-season contract, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to comment.”

Bridgerton author Julia Quinn’s fictional family is eight siblings deep, and each one will, throughout this adaptation, get their HEA. While this show has tried to blend things together and create side stories with conflict, one thing that has already been shown to be problematic is that we can’t root for any stand-in relationships that might pop up because the characters will eventually get their own HEA with someone else. Plus, I think even Bridgerton would have benefited from being tighter rather than trying to give everyone more to do (looking at you, Eloise).

I read the second book in the series, and Simon and Daphne show up for two scenes—and one of them is a fast-forward scene. The story doesn’t need a full-time actor who was only signed onto one season and has become a rising star to risk everything going on with COVID restrictions for what would only amount to a handful of scenes.

Plus, while Anthony may not have come up the best in season one, that means we have something to look forward to as he gets more focus in season 2: character development.

There are some who are worried that not having Regé-Jean Page/Simon Basset will alienate female fans, but I say: this just means cast more BIPOC hotties. If Downton Abbey could live on for several seasons without Matthew, then we can survive this. Especially when we can … cast more hot, talented non-white people.

I am excited that every season will give a chance for new talent to thrive. Plus, since the Bridgerton tribe is lily-white, it encourages them to bring in BIPOC actors to balance things out for the better. I’m already excited about the Indian representation we are about to have in this coming season, and I hope it keeps improving as we go forward.

Also, I think it’s great for stories to end. Not every journey needs to keep going, and I’m happy to see Simon and Daphne figure out their bad communication … offscreen. Far, far, offscreen.

