Bridgerton’s Breakout Star Regé-Jean Page Isn’t Coming Back for Season 2

Bridgerton’s breakout star Regé-Jean Page isn’t returning to the role of Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in season two, according to Lady Whistedown herself. In a tweet, Whistledown makes the announcement for Netflix, saying, “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.”

The missive followed that up with, “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021

Even though we’re sad that Regé-Jean Page won’t be returning to Bridgerton, we also can’t wait to see him in everything he’s doing next, and he’s doing a lot of exciting things. The British-Zimbabwean actor burst into stardom because of Netflix’s Bridgerton and the roles that he’s being offered now reflect that breakout status. There was also the excellent episode of SNL that he hosted in February, which showcased his comedic chops.

Currently, Page is working on The Gray Man, a Russo brothers production about a “CIA operative-turned-assassin who looks to evade mysterious forces as he tries to save the lives of the daughters who don’t know he exists” according to IMDb. Page will star alongside Ana de Armas and Captain American himself Chris Evans.

Page is also working on Dungeons & Dragons, an adaptation of the wildly popular fantasy game first published in 1974. And it’s an exciting project to work on for the variety of creatures and characters that you play or interact with and who Page could be in such a rich world. Plus Page gets to work with another well-known “Chris” aka Chris Pine. Page no doubt also has more big projects on the horizon that aren’t IMDb-official yet.

We’ll miss Regé-Jean Page on Bridgerton. But we know he has a brilliant career ahead of him, and he signed up for one season of Bridgerton and one alone, according to Variety. And as fans, we can only cheer him on and hope these roles lead to even more opportunities and doors opening for him. After all, someone as talented and intriguing as Page is bound to blow everyone watching away.

