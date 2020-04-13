Bob Iger Has “Reasserted Control” of Disney During Coronavirus Pandemic, and the Internet Has Jokes

Bob Iger is the Brett Favre of Disney. He’s been “retiring” for forever, and yet is still stepping back up as the quarterback for the Mouse, so to speak. At the end of February, Iger announced his successor, effective immediately, would be Bob Chapek, and now, the Bobs have swapped again. With the current state of the world, Iger decided to jump back in to help with the impact that the coronavirus was going to have on Disney as a company, and did so to protect what he’d built up for the last decade and a half.

Talking to the New York Times, Iger emailed columnist Ben Smith that he couldn’t exactly just turn his back, since he had been in charge for the last fifteen years and was still around anyway in his new “executive chairman” role. He wrote, “A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!”

This all logically makes sense. Iger knows what to do and Chapek probably wasn’t expecting part of this transitional period to be taken over by a worldwide pandemic. That’s all well and good for Disney, but for the rest of us, there’s the meme that formed out of the simple transition of power. Twitter took the idea of Bob and Bob swapping back and ran with.

Bob Iger right now pic.twitter.com/M9oZWCqM17 — MagicbandManiac (@MagicbandManiac) April 13, 2020

bob iger snatching back his CEO position pic.twitter.com/nj5ub5O1Xz — anja (@internetanja) April 13, 2020

I can’t stop imaging Bob Iger taking off his comfy cardigan and replacing it with his business cardigan. (Yes, of course they look identical) — Damfino ⍟⃝ (@LadyDamfino) April 13, 2020

And on the third day Bob Iger said “I have Risen” — J ✨ (@regallyjay) April 13, 2020

BOB IGER IS BACK AS CEO BABY pic.twitter.com/AO3Vq7nXvE — – (@TheHorizoneer) April 13, 2020

Bob Iger: “yeah I’ll come back to the throne.” pic.twitter.com/w3KU0pvaIW — sincerely, ivy marie. (@sincerely__ivy) April 13, 2020

bob iger taking back ceo from chapek pic.twitter.com/Hwr9JlM9Mh — kristin (@kleeeeech) April 13, 2020

And I am…. Bob Iger pic.twitter.com/1PEBJZ5dSt — EscapedStitch (@escapedstitch) April 13, 2020

Bob Iger just played his UNO Reverse card! pic.twitter.com/cZkSPWkHEB — TipoftheEars (@TipoftheEars) April 13, 2020

Bob Iger out here like pic.twitter.com/rhPZeoge8C — MG (@mgonmovies) April 13, 2020

Bob Iger is fully committing to his role as this Emma Roberts gif from the show Scream Queens, because yes, we all had thought we’d seen the last of Iger.

I’m pretty sure Bob Iger is going to continue on his way to retirement once everything is said and done and a bit back to normal, but for now, we have Bob and Bob tackling the coronavirus hand in hand.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com