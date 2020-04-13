comScore

Bob Iger Has “Reasserted Control” of Disney During Coronavirus Pandemic, and the Internet Has Jokes

By Rachel LeishmanApr 13th, 2020, 4:46 pm

Luke Skywalker says, "No one's ever really gone" in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Bob Iger is the Brett Favre of Disney. He’s been “retiring” for forever, and yet is still stepping back up as the quarterback for the Mouse, so to speak. At the end of February, Iger announced his successor, effective immediately, would be Bob Chapek, and now, the Bobs have swapped again. With the current state of the world, Iger decided to jump back in to help with the impact that the coronavirus was going to have on Disney as a company, and did so to protect what he’d built up for the last decade and a half.

Talking to the New York Times, Iger emailed columnist Ben Smith that he couldn’t exactly just turn his back, since he had been in charge for the last fifteen years and was still around anyway in his new “executive chairman” role. He wrote, “A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!”

This all logically makes sense. Iger knows what to do and Chapek probably wasn’t expecting part of this transitional period to be taken over by a worldwide pandemic. That’s all well and good for Disney, but for the rest of us, there’s the meme that formed out of the simple transition of power. Twitter took the idea of Bob and Bob swapping back and ran with.

Bob Iger is fully committing to his role as this Emma Roberts gif from the show Scream Queens, because yes, we all had thought we’d seen the last of Iger.

Emma Roberts in Scream Queens

(Fox)

I’m pretty sure Bob Iger is going to continue on his way to retirement once everything is said and done and a bit back to normal, but for now, we have Bob and Bob tackling the coronavirus hand in hand.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

