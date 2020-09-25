Blumhouse’s Remake of The Craft Will Hit Amazon Prime NEXT MONTH

Get ready to call the corners, witches. After lingering in post-production limbo forever, Blumhouse’s remake of the iconic 90s witch flick, The Craft, will hit Amazon Prime for rental on October 27th, right in time for Halloween. Though theaters might not be open, we’ll have a brand new cool coven to all want to join.

You can be forgiven if you had no idea that The Craft was getting a remake. The project has been gestating for years, as Hollywood tried to figure out how to revisit the movie that helped launch the Wiccan wave of the late 90s. I know, I was part of it. Now that we’re in a brand new witch-obsessed era, it makes sense to redo The Craft, and Blumhouse, the production company behind movies like The Invisible Man, Get Out, and Fantasy Island is definitely the perfect company to make it. This release comes as part of a larger deal with Blumhouse and Amazon for some scary and spooky fare.

So, what do we know about this remake? The film comes from director Zoe Lister-Jones, and the biggest names associated with it are Michelle Monaghan (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang) and David Duchovny (X-Files). We also have a loose summary that sounds a lot like the plot of the original film:

“A remake of the 1996 supernatural teen thriller. When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie & quickly becomes the fourth member of their Clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet.”

Hannah will be played by Cailee Spaeny, best known for roles in Bad Times at the El Royale and Vice. She will join Gideon Adlon (The Society), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), and trans actress Zoey Luna (Pose), an addition we love. I’m really excited that the cast is inclusive. Racism was a plotline in the original Craft but it wasn’t addressed in a meaningful way. I’m hoping that this new version will have a lot more to say on the issues facing our current world, as well as focusing on strong representation.

Monaghan has described the film as “a really female production. It was fantastic,” she said. “Zoe’s just really smart. It’s spooky but also really timely and relevant, you know in terms of what it’s about and how she reimagined it.” That gives me a lot of confidence in the project.

Another thing that has me very interested in this remake is that they’ve brought in at least one real witch to consult, Pam Grossman, witch, author, and host of The Witch Wave podcast. Pam has been called “the Terry Gross of witches” and I have a lot of confidence that she had a good influence on the film.

While I’m a bit bummed that I won’t be seeing a new version of The Craft in theaters, I’m quite happy that we don’t have to wait much longer for the remake to be available to see. Blessed be!

(via: Decider, Image: Columbia Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com