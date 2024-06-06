Bluey, Coco, and Snickers the sausage dog in Bluey
The ‘Bluey’s World’ Immersive Experience Is Making Us Want to Plan a Trip to Brisbane

Sarah Barrett
Published: Jun 6, 2024 02:06 pm

Are your children fans of Bluey? Are YOU a fan of Bluey? Then good news! A Bluey immersive adventure is finally opening its doors.

Wait, there’s some bad news too … it’s in Australia. So if you’re not Australian yourself, time to start teaching your kids how to behave on an airplane and making sure they pack sunscreen. Down Under awaits and now it has Bluey in it!

Bluey’s World is an immersive experience located in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. It’s a co-production of BBC Australia and HVK Productions, an international theatre production company—so no need to worry about finding yourself in a Glasgow Wonka Experience situation, this is legit.

As you may know, Bluey the show is actually set (and produced!) in Brisbane, so now the city gets a chance to honor its most famous blue resident. Bluey’s World will take place at the precinct of Northshore, which is easily accessible by public transport, and sure to be a much-visited destination for tourists. Bluey is, after all, big Brisbane business.

It costs AU$49.90 for off-peak tickets to Bluey’s World, and AU$59.90 for peak-time tickets. (That’s about $33 and $39 respectively.) Once you’re in, you can explore all the lovely locations frequented by Bluey, the Heeler family, and their friends. You can also play games with your kids, of course, because what else would happen at a Bluey experience?

Walking through Bluey’s World takes about 70 minutes, according to the official Bluey website, and after that, there’s a playground for kids, a cafe for adults, and a gift shop where kids can nag the adults to buy them more Bluey merch. Adults will probably be catered to as well in the gift shop, however, and you wouldn’t want to disappoint your kids by not wearing a Bluey shirt, would you?

Bluey’s World opens on November 7. Time to start planning that trip!

Sarah Barrett
Sarah Barrett (she/her) is a freelance writer with The Mary Sue who has been working in journalism since 2014. She loves to write about movies, even the bad ones. (Especially the bad ones.) The Raimi Spider-Man trilogy and the Star Wars prequels changed her life in many interesting ways. She lives in one of the very, very few good parts of England.