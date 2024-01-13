Get Ready to Make Your Kid’s Valentine’s Day With a ‘Bluey’ Bouquet

The adorable, animated puppy named Bluey has taken over the world. It only makes sense that she’s now available to be a Valentine’s Day gift. One toy company has made the perfect present: a cute stuffed animal “bouquet” made up of Bluey, her little sister Bingo, and fabric flowers.

The Australian animated show Bluey is one of the most popular and beloved cartoons in the United States. Just when you thought the Bluey fever might be passing, 10 new episodes of Bluey just arrived on Disney+. Not that I’m complaining, I love Bluey. Yes, I have children who worship at the altar of the Heeler Family. But I would watch the brightly colored show even if I didn’t have kids. It’s just so good.

The Bluey Valentine’s Day bouquet

Now that Christmas has barely passed, retailers are already gearing up for the next big capitalistic cash-grab holiday: Valentine’s Day. Going right for our hearts and purse strings, one company created a Bluey-themed Valentine’s Day gift. It looks like a traditional flower bouquet, but this one will last forever.

The bouquet features special Bluey and Bingo stuffed animals, with little hearts on their hands, along with removable plush flowers, presented in a fabric wrap. Of course, there is a bow around it to tie everything together.

Made by the toy brand Ruz, right now the only places to buy the limited edition bouquet brand new are Walmart and Amazon. Depending on where you buy, the price is between $39-$40. The price may seem a little steep, but similar-sized Bluey and Bingo stuffed animals sell for between $14-$20 apiece. At least this way you get a slight discount and some extra flowers. Or forget the whole thing and try crocheting some yourself. It’s a tough choice when the pre-made product looks so cute.

Either way, Bluey and her family are full of love and they would make a great Valentine’s Day present for your kids or yourself. No matter who you give Bluey to, we understand.

