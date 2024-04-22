Fans Have Theories About the Dad of Bluey’s Child in ‘Surprise’

After the emotional release of “The Sign,” the 28-minute Bluey special that sees the Heelers almost sell their house, Bluey released a surprise season 3 finale fittingly called “Surprise.” But the biggest surprise is at the end, when it turns out Bluey has a kid—and that kid must have a dad somewhere!

Recommended Videos

But who is that dad? And is the kid even Bluey’s to begin with? Here are the fan theories that have emerged since the episode dropped.

To recap: In “Surprise,” Bluey and Bingo each want to play a different game with Bandit. Bingo wants to play children, while Bluey wants to shoot balls at her dad with a futuristic cyborg toy she’s borrowing from a friend. Bandit ends up trying to play both games at once, with hilarious results.

The episode ends with a flash forward to the future, when Bluey is all grown up and comes for a visit. After Chilli takes her out back to see Bingo, the doorbell rings again, and Bandit opens the door to find a kid with their own cyborg toy. Bluey is a mom!

Or, well, maybe. Since Bingo is also on the premises, there’s no reason why the kid couldn’t be hers. But the fact that the kid is in the front yard at the same time as Bluey—and has the same kind of toy that she used to have—seems to suggest that they’re hers.

Then there’s the matter of the father. Although there’s no other adult with Bluey when she comes to visit, two fan theories have arisen about who her partner and/or co-parent could be. One possibility that fans have suggested is Jean-Luc, the French Labrador retriever she meets in the episode “Camping.” Another possibility is McKenzie, the border collie from New Zealand who lives in the neighborhood. Fans have pointed to details like the kid’s floppy ear and fur patterns to suggest that the dad could be one of those two characters.

Honestly, though? It’s impossible to tell. The show clearly means for the kid’s identity and parentage to be ambiguous, so don’t worry about it too much. You didn’t miss anything obvious. It’s possible that series creator Joe Brumm will weigh in on the question—he’s commented on these kinds of things in the past—but until then, just enjoy the mystery.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more