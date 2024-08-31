Sadly, I am too old for this ‘Bluey’ digital camera

Back in MY day, we didn’t have cameras built into our phones. Heck, some of us didn’t even have phones. If we were going out somewhere, we had to bring a camera with us or we simply didn’t get to record memories of the event.

First, we had analog cameras and pictures, which needed to be developed at the store before you could even see what your photos looked like, and then the digital cameras came along. Wait, you’ve already worked out that I’m much too old to watch Bluey now, haven’t you? I’m sorry! But talk about Bluey I must, because I want to show you the new Bluey digital camera and revel in how cheap it is.

(eKids/Amazon)

Well, let’s get the big thing out of the way first: this digital camera is for kids, not adults. Adults have a plethora of digital cameras to choose from, so let’s let the kids have this one. It’s got Bluey’s face on the back, and it comes with some special features! There are 25 digital photo frames and stickers to add to the photos, and the camera even comes with five little games that are easy for kids to play.

When you buy the camera, it comes with a 512MB SD card and can store up to 1200 photos, which sounds like a lot, right? But, if you have a kid who really likes taking photographs, it’s easy to slot a new memory card in there and get more space.

So basically, this camera is sort of like having a camera phone, except with the added bonus that it doesn’t expose kids to the horror that is social media. Hooray!

It also comes with a wrist strap to make it harder for kids to lose (though maybe you should still keep an eye out, as kids lose things really easily) and a micro SD cable. Bear in mind that it needs three AA batteries to function, which are not included. Even so, this digital camera is a steal at $29.99! It’s absolutely the perfect gift for a little photographer who also loves Bluey.

