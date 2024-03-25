If You’re Craving a ‘Bluey’-Themed Meal Kit Service, Now’s Your Chance

(Disney+)

Bluey merch has outgrown squishmallows and advent calendars. It can’t even be contained by immersive experiences! So what’s the next frontier for our intrepid blue heeler and her family? Meal kits.

Meal delivery service Home Chef, which delivers boxes of ingredients that customers use to cook pre-planned meals at home, has partnered with Bluey to create a collection of meal kits inspired by episodes of the show. These meals include “Turkey and Bean Chili by Chilli,” “Bingo’s ‘Not Too Spicy’ Takeaway Salmon,” and “Bandit’s Takeaway Pork Egg Roll in a Bowl.” No word yet on whether the meal kits will include the gelatin and vegetable concoction that Bluey and Bingo force Bandit to eat in “Fancy Restaurant.” I have a hunch they might skip that one.

Along with the ingredients themselves, the boxes will include Bluey toys. (I mean, come on, you think your kids are going to be satisfied with a plate of salmon?) Here’s a little peek at the Bluey and Bingo figures that come with the meals:

The meal kit service goes on sale on Home Chef’s website at 12 p.m. Central Time today, and runs until April 19.

The meal kit service is timed to lead up to the upcoming Bluey special, “The Sign.” This special will be a whopping 28 minutes long, which is four times longer than the average seven-minute Bluey episode, and will premiere around the world on April 14.

Even if you’re not into meal kits, you need to check out Bluey

Bluey, which is still going strong after 151 episodes and counting, tells the story of Bluey Heeler, an exuberant young pup who lives with her little sister Bingo and her parents Bandit and Chilli. Bluey uses her expansive imagination to explore and play, and together with her family, she has wholesome adventures, makes lots of friends, and works through difficult feelings. Bluey is a first-class children’s show, but it’s also the kind of series that parents will find themselves watching even if their kids leave the room.

Bluey is currently streaming in the U.S. on Disney+.

