The Next Episode of ‘Bluey’ Marks a Huge Milestone for the Series

American Bluey fans were finally fed with the 10 new episodes that dropped last month. Now there’s one more episode (along with the 28-minute special!) for fans to look forward to. “Ghostbasket” (mistakenly called “Ghost Basket” by many fans) has an official release date.

Today, Disney Branded Television, BBC Studios, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation announced that a new Bluey episode, “Ghostbasket,” will premiere on Sunday, April 7. Not only that, but “Ghostbasket” will mark the first time an episode of the series has premiered around the world simultaneously. Previous episodes have aired in Australia first, taking several months to eventually reach countries like the U.S.

What is “Ghostbasket” about?

Unlike the upcoming special “The Sign,” “Ghostbasket” will be a standard seven-minute episode. That means that its plot will probably be minimal. There are rumors on the internet that the episode will be Halloween-themed, but it’s hard to say for sure. Disney has released one image from the episode, showing Bluey and Bingo in the same granny costumes they wear in “Grannies.”

Interestingly, Disney released a press statement saying that “Ghostbasket” will “tee up” the special, which will air one week later. Will the plot of “Ghostbasket” tie into “The Sign?” It’s too soon to say.

A global premiere shows how special Bluey is

Bluey, a children’s series about an exuberant Australian blue heeler, has earned a devoted fanbase of all ages around the world. Why? Are grownups obsessed with children’s shows? Do people just really like dogs?

The answer is simple: Bluey, created and written by Joe Brumm, is extraordinarily well done. It’s well written, well acted, and well animated. It’s no wonder that the show broke out of its target audience to find followers from parents to childfree adults.

If Bluey had been a run of the mill children’s show, it might never have earned a global following. However, the global premiere of “Ghostbasket” shows what a cultural phenomenon the series has become.

