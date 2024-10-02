Spooky season is arriving soon, but you don’t want to scare kids away too much. If you’re looking for family-friendly decor, there’s no better option than the Bluey Family Halloween Inflatable.

It may be a little too adorable for some people’s liking. If your goal is to be generous with candy, then a Bluey themed lawn is the best way to go. There are three versions of the Inflatable Bluey Family Halloween Scene. On features the main Bluey family members, while the other two are inflatables of Bingo and Bluey.

The 5’5ft variant features Bluey in a vampire cape and Bingo in a wedding dress. Mum Chilli looks ready to take off to the skies dressed as a flight attendant. Dad Bandit, on the other hand, looks like he’s celebrating the wrong holiday with his reindeer horns on. This scene is currently on sale at Target for just $199. Get yours before they sell out!

Perfect for Indoor Halloween Decor

If the other version is too big for your lawn, these individual Bluey and Bingo inflatables may be for you. You can get the individual inflatables of Bluey and Bingo if you want indoor decor. Standing at 3.5 feet, Bluey’s Halloween Inflatable is dressed as a Jack O’Lantern, and she looks ready for trick-or-treating. You can get her inflatable on sale at Target for just $44.99. Bingo’s inflatable is dressed as a witch, complete with a broom, and you can get her for $49.99.

These inflatable Halloween scenes can be lit up at night, which means you don’t have to put extra lights around just so kids can see the Bluey family at night. The best part about these inflatables is that they’re self-inflatable. You won’t have to wear your arms out pumping air into these inflatables just to make your yard cute. When Halloween is over, you can simply deflate these scenes and fold them up in your attic.

