‘Bluey’ Creator Speculates About an Intriguing New Direction for the Heelers

With the cliffhanger ending of “Ghostbasket” and the special “The Sign” coming up, Bluey fans don’t know what to expect. But series creator Joe Brumm has a fascinating idea!

Recommended Videos

Bluey, the kids’ show about a pint-sized blue heeler with an imagination the size of Australia, has been going strong since 2018. Since then, the series has become a global phenomenon, with 152 episodes and a devoted following all over the world. Bluey follows the adventures of Bluey, the titular heeler, along with her little sister Bingo, and her parents Bandit and Chilli.

However, with Ludo Studios reportedly on hiatus, no one quite knows what’s going on when it comes to the show’s future. “Ghostbasket,” the latest episode to drop on Disney+, ends with (spoiler alert!) a For Sale sign in front of the Heeler’s home. With the upcoming 28-minute special—four times the length of a normal episode—being called “The Sign,” fans are bracing themselves some big changes for Bluey and her family. Are they actually moving? Where are they going? What does this mean for the show going forward?

Brumm recently spoke to Deadline about the future of the series. “We get a lot of requests to age the characters up,” Brumm said. “It would completely change the show, but there would be something really sweet about bringing through the new younger characters and having Bluey and Bingo at that babysitting age. That would definitely make a bunch of fans very happy.”

It’s hard to tell how serious Brumm is about potentially aging the characters up. It could be pure speculation, or there could be plans in the works. After all, the actors playing Bluey and Bingo won’t stay children forever. Plus, we’ve already gotten a glimpse of an aged up Bluey in the episode “Camping,” which includes a quick flash-forward.

So what’s going to happen to Bluey and her family? We may get some answers on April 14, when “The Sign” finally hits Disney+.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more