Bluey, reading under a tree, smiles at a black labrador retriever named Jean-Luc.
Category:
TV

‘Bluey’ Creator Speculates About an Intriguing New Direction for the Heelers

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 05:18 pm

With the cliffhanger ending of “Ghostbasket” and the special “The Sign” coming up, Bluey fans don’t know what to expect. But series creator Joe Brumm has a fascinating idea!

Recommended Videos

Bluey, the kids’ show about a pint-sized blue heeler with an imagination the size of Australia, has been going strong since 2018. Since then, the series has become a global phenomenon, with 152 episodes and a devoted following all over the world. Bluey follows the adventures of Bluey, the titular heeler, along with her little sister Bingo, and her parents Bandit and Chilli.

However, with Ludo Studios reportedly on hiatus, no one quite knows what’s going on when it comes to the show’s future. “Ghostbasket,” the latest episode to drop on Disney+, ends with (spoiler alert!) a For Sale sign in front of the Heeler’s home. With the upcoming 28-minute special—four times the length of a normal episode—being called “The Sign,” fans are bracing themselves some big changes for Bluey and her family. Are they actually moving? Where are they going? What does this mean for the show going forward?

Brumm recently spoke to Deadline about the future of the series. “We get a lot of requests to age the characters up,” Brumm said. “It would completely change the show, but there would be something really sweet about bringing through the new younger characters and having Bluey and Bingo at that babysitting age. That would definitely make a bunch of fans very happy.”

It’s hard to tell how serious Brumm is about potentially aging the characters up. It could be pure speculation, or there could be plans in the works. After all, the actors playing Bluey and Bingo won’t stay children forever. Plus, we’ve already gotten a glimpse of an aged up Bluey in the episode “Camping,” which includes a quick flash-forward.

So what’s going to happen to Bluey and her family? We may get some answers on April 14, when “The Sign” finally hits Disney+.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article WHAT Happened to Gambit at the End of Today’s ‘X-Men ’97’!?
Gambit standing with tongs and in a crop top
Category: TV
TV
WHAT Happened to Gambit at the End of Today’s ‘X-Men ’97’!?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Is There Still Hope that Kevin Costner Could Return to ‘Yellowstone’?
Kevin Costner as John Dutton on Yellowstone
Category: TV
TV
Is There Still Hope that Kevin Costner Could Return to ‘Yellowstone’?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ Trailer: Harvey Keitel Tells Melanie Lynskey a Love Story
Harvey Keitel and Melanie Lynskey in 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'
Category: TV
TV
‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ Trailer: Harvey Keitel Tells Melanie Lynskey a Love Story
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Industry’ Season 3
A promotional image of the cast of HBO's 'Industry'.
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Industry’ Season 3
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Serpent Queen’ Season 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
The Serpent Queen
Category: TV
TV
‘The Serpent Queen’ Season 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WHAT Happened to Gambit at the End of Today’s ‘X-Men ’97’!?
Gambit standing with tongs and in a crop top
Category: TV
TV
WHAT Happened to Gambit at the End of Today’s ‘X-Men ’97’!?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Is There Still Hope that Kevin Costner Could Return to ‘Yellowstone’?
Kevin Costner as John Dutton on Yellowstone
Category: TV
TV
Is There Still Hope that Kevin Costner Could Return to ‘Yellowstone’?
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ Trailer: Harvey Keitel Tells Melanie Lynskey a Love Story
Harvey Keitel and Melanie Lynskey in 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz'
Category: TV
TV
‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz’ Trailer: Harvey Keitel Tells Melanie Lynskey a Love Story
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Industry’ Season 3
A promotional image of the cast of HBO's 'Industry'.
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Everything We Know About ‘Industry’ Season 3
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 10, 2024
Read Article ‘The Serpent Queen’ Season 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
The Serpent Queen
Category: TV
TV
‘The Serpent Queen’ Season 2 Release Window, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 10, 2024
Author
Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>