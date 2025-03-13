‘Blue Lock’ chapter 296 leaks release window, confirmed

Losing friends along the way is just part of Blue Lock’s brutal reality. But everything is worth throwing out for the number one spot in the program.

Yoichi Isagi led Bastard Munchen to their victory. It’s the best possible outcome, given that Michael Kaiser was too caught up in his feelings. With a 3-2 score, the match between Bastard Munchen and PXG has finally come to a close. But on the flip side, the match between Manshine City and FC Barcha also concluded. While there can only be one person at the top, Blue Lock chapter 295 concluded with Rin Itoshi and Yoichi Isagi landing in first place. It’s an unexpected result, and fans are split about it.

Regardless of the debates, only one person can remain on top. This situation conveniently sets Rin and Isagi up for some serious rivalry in two different clubs. Blue Lock chapter 296 will be available on March 18, 2025. You can read the latest chapters of the manga at Kodansha. Given the shocking decision to split first place, fans are eager for chapter 296.

So far, there’s not much known about Chapter 296 yet, but it will be called “The Brain Juice Experiment.” Nevertheless, leaks are estimated to come out sometime around March 13-16 online.

Who actually deserved first place?

However, some fans were divided over who deserved first place. Some of them believe that Rin didn’t deserve to get an offer from Re Al and called it “daylight robbery.”

Meanwhile, others thought that it was odd for Bastard Munchen to take Isagi under their wing after relying too much on Kaiser in the past chapters. On the other hand, who gets first place doesn’t matter as much. The situation allows both Rin and Isagi to have a showdown of their own.

