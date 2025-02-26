‘Blue Lock’ chapter 295 leaks release date window, confirmed

Blue Lock is not only one of the best-selling sports manga ever, but it’s also incredibly exciting to read as well. We’ve got all the latest details on Blue Lock‘s chapter 295’s release date, leaks, and more down below.

Created by Muneyuki Kaneshiro, Blue Lock explores the world of high-octane international soccer championships. In the story, Japan previously suffered a major defeat at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, initiating a countrywide program to create the greatest soccer team in Japanese history through the ‘Blue Lock’ program. Through Blue Lock, the Japan Football Union, as led by Jinpachi Ego, seeks to create the best striker player possible and bring glory back to the nation.

As said by Yahoo Entertainment, spoiler leaks for Blue Lock chapter 295 will release on March 1 or March 2, 2025 on the internet for fans to peruse. Chapter 295, also titled ‘No. 1,’ itself will be available for full reading on March 4, 2025 at !! AM ET/8 AM PT.

What is Blue Lock about, again?

The story follows the trials and tribulations of young soccer player Yoichi Isagi. Isagi started off in the series as a bit of an underdog coming from a high school team that failed to make it to nationals. Because of his promising potential, the Blue Lock program admitted him nonetheless. From there onward, Isagi has had to claw his way to the top, starting all the way from the bottom ranks of the worst players in the program.

It’s a tried-and-true narrative that resembles a lot of underdog shonen anime, but there’s something strangely compelling about seeing Isagi get exponentially better over time. He’s got an incredible knack for reading his opponents and field strategies in real time, treating the soccer field like a chessboard. Isagi’s got plenty of obstacles to deal with too, such as rivals like Rin Itoshi and Shoei Baro, along with the crushing self-doubt and Sisyphean endurance tests that come with being an underdog.

Blue Lock is published by Kodansha Comics and can be read on their official website.

