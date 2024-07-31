‘Black Bag’ Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

Low-key one of the most anticipated upcoming films, Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag finally has a release date.

Recommended Videos

Pairing one of the greatest actors of her generation, Cate Blanchett, with the talented Michael Fassbender, the spy drama will release on March 14, 2025. Supporting the leads are Bridgerton phenomenon Regé-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris, Pierce Brosnan, and Furiosa breakout star Tom Burke. David Koepp is handling the scriptwriting responsibilities, with Thomas Newman composing the music.

Produced by Casey Silver and Gregory Jacobs, Universal Pictures will be distributing the movie globally, with Focus Features taking care of domestic distribution. Black Bag will be the ever invigorated Soderbergh’s fifth film in as many years, following No Sudden Move, Kimi, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and Presence. The American filmmaker is on a remarkable run, having released at least one movie every since 2017’s Logan Lucky.

Both Blanchett and Fassbender have collaborated with Soderbergh before, the former starring in the 2006 neo-noir The Good German, and the latter was a part of the ensemble of the 2011 action thriller Haywire. Blanchett also had a part in Ocean’s 8, the fourth film in the Ocean series, which was produced by Soderbergh.

Plot details for the film haven’t been revealed yet, nor have there been any rumblings of a potential teaser trailer coming out anytime soon.

After taking a hiatus of close to four years, Fassbender returned to mainstream cinema with David Fincher’s Netflix thriller The Killer, playing an assassin who goes on a revenge spree after a hit goes wrong. He has a multitude of projects lined up, which include Kung Fury 2, Hope, Night Boat to Tangier, and the TV series The Agency.

Fassbender lead co-star Blanchett is in a similar boat, as she has her hands full with the upcoming Borderlands adaptation, Alfonso Cuarón miniseries Disclaimer, limited series Brideshead Revisited, and feature films A Manual for Cleaning Women, Alpha Gang, and Father, Mother, Sister, Brother.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy