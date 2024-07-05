Cate Blanchett and Alfonso Cuarón Are Teaming Up in a Rare TV Venture for Both

It’s rare to see Alfonso Cuarón’s name attached to a TV series, and even rarer for Cate Blanchett to appear in one, but Apple TV+’s limited series Disclaimer will see the two superior talents combine come October 2024.

Set to release on October 11, 2024, the psychological miniseries is based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Renée Knight. The talented cast of the show features Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron-Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Louis Partridge, Lesley Manville, HoYeon Jung, Liv Hill, and Gemma Jones.

The show is both written and directed by Cuarón, and he is also on the executive producer list along with Blanchett, Renée Knight, Steve Golin, David Levine, Dawn Olmstead, and Gabriela Rodriguez. Co-cinematographers Emmanuel Lubezki and Bruno Delbonnel are attached as executive producers as well, along with Donald Sabourin and Carlos Morales. Popular record producer and singer-songwriter Finneas has scored the TV series.

Apple TV shares the first look at Cate Blanchett in 'Disclaimer,' a new limited series from director Alfonso Cuarón. The show will also star Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Hoyeon and more pic.twitter.com/AecmZqrIRw — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 25, 2024

The plot centers on a popular journalist, Catherine Ravenscroft (Blanchett), who discovers she is a prominent character in a book that discloses a major secret she has tried to keep hidden all her life. Catherine’s attempts to unveil the identity of the author push her further down the spiral, forcing her to come to grips with her past, which holds the potential to destroy her relationship with her husband Robert (Baron-Cohen) and son Nicholas (Smit-McPhee).

The miniseries is divided into seven episodes, with the first two dropping on October 11, followed by weekly releases every Friday through November 15, 2024. The filming locations for the show span multiple locations across the globe, including London, Mexico, Sydney, and South Africa.

Blanchett’s upcoming projects include Borderlands, Eli Roth’s live-action adaptation of the video game of the same name, and A Manuel for Cleaning Woman, whose future is up in the air after Pedro Almodóvar pulled out of directing it in 2022. Blanchett is slated to both produce and star in the project, which is based on the New York Times bestseller of the same name by Lucia Berlin.

