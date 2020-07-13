What Is With This Bizarre Pandemic Poster From Andrew Cuomo?

I’m going to start this off by saying that I am not a New Yorker. I’ve visited there a lot, but I’m not a resident, so I get that I might be out of my lane when speaking about the latest motivational … or celebrational … or something-ational poster courtesy of Governor Andrew Cuomo, but … what the hell?

Seriously. What the actual hell is this thing? Did someone do acid and channel Hieronymus Bosch by way of Monty Python to make this? Is this supposed to make actual human beings feel inspired or happy, rather than a deep sense of unease and terror as a dead-eyed sun looks down on us, peering into our very souls?

Here’s the whole thing in all its … glory?

There’s just … so much going on here. Why is there a Pride rainbow and “love wins” declaration? Is that weird land mass like … New York? Has this artist ever seen a plane before? Or a human person? Why is there a … Kraken??? Is it attacking that cruise ship, like keeping us safe from the cruise industry?

Did we need all the labels for everything? Including exactly how many “Days of Hell” New York went through?

Is anything scarier than the “WINDS OF FEAR?”

I think the real capper here is the quote from Cuomo towards the top, when you know that Andrew Cuomo designed this himself, so he’s quoting … himself.

Now, this isn’t the first bizarre, nineteenth-century-inspired art that Cuomo has designed and promoted in his time as governor, but it’s certainly the most colorful and strange (this week at least). And the reactions are fabulous.

tbh i love the commitment to the ‘i ate too many edibles and designed a placemat for a small chain restaurant’ aesthetic https://t.co/JtEmzvRW7Y — pilot (@pilotviruet) July 13, 2020

did leslie knope make this https://t.co/XhjzxbySym — Rebecca Watson (@rebeccawatson) July 13, 2020

Just thinking about how crazy this poster is going to make the Q Anon people. https://t.co/7Bdsutc56O — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) July 13, 2020

Now, we’re off to enjoy some more “art” before the winds of fear blow us away.

