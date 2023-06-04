‘Bird Box Barcelona’ Brings Netflix’s Apocalyptic Hit to Europe

Apocalyptic horror doesn’t always have to involve zombies or some uncontrollable outbreak. The world of Netflix’s Bird Box, for example, is about mysterious entities and what they make people do to themselves. Normally, in the case of apocalyptic horror, people are desperate to flee something that’s trying to kill them. Despite the faults of the original film, it’s at least unique in its premise.

Bird Box Barcelona serves as a spinoff (not a direct sequel) to 2018’s Bird Box and won’t be set in America. Focusing on a different place in the world adds another dimension to the story. What will Bird Box Barcelona bring to the table? Keep reading to find out.

Does Bird Box Barcelona have a release date?

You will be able to watch Bird Box Barcelona on Netflix on July 14, 2023. Keep your eyes peeled (sorry) until then.

Is there a trailer for Bird Box Barcelona?

The problems that the folks in Bird Box experienced are certainly the same for Barcelona. Will it be worse or the about the same in terms of the terror? Soon we shall see.

What is Bird Box Barcelona about?

Per Netflix’s official plot synopsis for Bird Box Barcelona:

After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

Because Barcelona is a spinoff and not a direct sequel, it’s merely going to explore what’s going on across the world. That’s certainly for the best because there’s not much story left to tell for Bird Box.

Who is in Bird Box Barcelona?

There aren’t many recognizable names here, but the one person most horror fans will know of is Georgina Campbell, who previously appeared in last year’s Barbarian.

Mario Casas as Sebastián

Naila Schuberth as Sophia

Georgina Campbell

Diego Calva

Alejandra Howard

Lola Dueñas

Patrick Criado

Gonzalo de Castro

Michelle Jenner

Leonardo Sbaraglia

Celia Freijeiro

(featured image: Netflix)

