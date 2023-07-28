Donald Glover Proves Good Things Exist by Coming Back to This Role

Fans of the galaxy far far away are seemingly getting a treat! In the midst of Star Wars properties that are on the horizon, there was one that had been announced, but we didn’t know when we’d actually see it. Now, we’re hearing noise about a certain character coming back. What is the noise? That Donald Glover’s time as Lando Calrissian isn’t dead in the water. According to Above the Line (and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter) Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover are taking on the task of writing the series, taking over for Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien.

To be honest, this is great because, for some time, we hadn’t really heard anything about the series. It was announced back during the Disney Investor Day lineup in 2020 and there hadn’t been an update on it for a while. As someone who constantly wants characters from Han Solo/Lando Calrissian prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story to pop back up in the world of Star Wars, the promise of this show meant a lot to me.

Solo was not well received by a lot of people, which sucks for them. The movie itself was great and I loved it, mainly because it highlighted Han Solo’s inability to talk to women and how he’s driven by his own anxieties. It also showed us how Lando (Glover) and Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) became friends in the first place. Not only that, but we also got to see just how good Donald Glover is as Lando Calrissian.

With the initial announcement back in 2020, we were waiting for more news about it, and now, while we’re in the midst two different strikes for both WGA writers and SAG-AFRTA performers, this project won’t be underway for a while, but it is nice knowing it’s still on the horizon, especially for Glover. It hasn’t been 100% confirmed that he’s playing Lando in the series, but as he takes over writing duties, it seems like a given at this point.

A perfect new era for Lando

Lando has been in the world of Star Wars since The Empire Strikes Back. That doesn’t mean he was given the respect he deserves; most of the time he wasn’t really the focus of a story. Having Glover lead the charge on a younger Lando Calrissian story is just what this character has deserved from the jump, especially with Glover and his brother leading the charge in writing the series.

Once the studios start listening to writers and actors about their demands and what they actually need from them, we can hopefully start to see more about this series as a whole. I hope that this show includes some of Lando’s friends from the film, but if not, at least we know we’ll see plenty of beautiful capes to keep us happy.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

