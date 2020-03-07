Bill Maher Defends Chris Matthews Because Old White Misogynists Have to Stick Together

As sure as the Sun rises in the east, as sure as there are stars in the sky, Bill Maher will always have an hour on HBO every week to air his grievances. This week, Maher delivered a preachy defense of his friend and colleague Chris Matthews, who abruptly retired earlier this week in the wake of several scandals.

Matthews’ most recent gaffes included comparing the rise of Bernie Sanders to Hitler invading France and confusing South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison with South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, both of whom are African American.

In addition, Matthews has been accused of decades of sexual harassment, which is most evident in his grilling and talking over of female candidates and guests. If you’ve ever seen Matthews interview a woman, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

But Maher was quick to defend his buddy, chalking up Matthews’ departure to overly sensitive snowflakes and political correctness. Maher said in his opening monologue, “MSNBC used to run this thing: this is who we are. Well, I didn’t like who you were this week, and I don’t think a lot of people who work there liked this ether, and I think this ‘cancel culture’ is a cancer on progressivism … Liberals always have to fight a two-front war. Republicans only have to fight the Democrats; Democrats have to fight the Republicans, and each other.”

Maher continued by calling out journalist Laura Bassett, who accused Matthews of behaving inappropriately with her when she was a guest on his show, an experience she recounted in a GQ article.

Maher said Matthews may have “said some things that are kind of creepy to women,” and followed that statement by proclaiming, “You know, I just, guys are married for a million years, they want to flirt for two seconds … Thank you, Rosa Parks. I mean, Jesus fucking Christ! I guess my question is: Do you wonder how Democrats lose?”

Ah yes, the downfall of the Democratic party is surely this: women who don’t want men to flirt with them and objectify them in a professional setting! Ugh, why can’t these ladies just be cool and take some casual harassment for the team so that decrepit old men can feel good about their sagging boners? What a bunch of witches!

The ultimate irony is Maher belittling marginalized people for demanding better from the party. Because it’s “the party” getting attacked from all sides, not women or people of color or Muslims. Cool cool cool. Maher must have known that his comments would lead to a torrent of online abuse for Bassett, but he simply didn’t care. It’s interesting how Maher is more than willing to attack his fellow liberals, yet allows plenty of airtime for folks like Steve Bannon and Milo Yiannopoulos.

People are really outraged that a rich as hell 74-yr-old man had to retire after being called out for 20 years of objectifying women in the workplace? This is not about me, and if your inclination is to attack me, consider putting that energy into therapy or anger management. — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) March 7, 2020

Many journalists on social media came out to criticize Maher and his ignorant comments:

Maher’s defense of Chris Matthews was indefensible. But when he and his guests mocked my friend Laura Bassett, he exposed his tired, bullying act yet again. So even as he critiques Trump and tries to renew his withering liberal cred, know that he’s always been one of the of guys. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) March 7, 2020

I have been saying for years that Bill Maher should be fired. Anyway, Bill Maher should be fired. https://t.co/sAc6kxqRVZ https://t.co/B3LD70r8sh — Mo Ryan (@moryan) March 7, 2020

stop watching bill maher. stop watching morning joe. actually, don't watch cable news. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 7, 2020

Let's be clear, there is no good reason while Bill Maher is still on the air. He is an embarrassment, a creep, not very bright and not very funny, Maher Goes Full Sexist, Defends Matthews and Mocks His Accuser: ‘Thank You, Rosa Parks’ https://t.co/dQYaeDI2Qt via @thedailybeast — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) March 7, 2020

Every time I see a clip of Bill Maher these days, I’m grateful that he banned me from his show. — jeremy scahill (@jeremyscahill) March 7, 2020

Also so mid-90s white dude at airport bar level of funny — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) March 7, 2020

Bill Maher talks over every guest on his show. He pushes guests into the answers he wants, sometimes traps, all for his own self-aggrandizement. I don’t need to hear his “take” on sexual harassment because I know it will be frivolous just like he is. https://t.co/oh2rVR2Ijt — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) March 7, 2020

You guys finally figure out what the rest of us have been saying about Bill Maher for years? His anti-Muslim comments have been tolerated and accepted by liberals for years. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) March 7, 2020

Proud to say when my book publisher asked about pitching me for Bill Maher's show, I responded are you fucking kidding me. https://t.co/9QFekwm4Xs — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 7, 2020

I didn't watch this monologue because I've frankly been bored with Bill Maher and his show for the last several years. I'm also tired of the lack of women on his panels. But defending Chris Matthews and mocking his accuser means I'm officially done. https://t.co/gCHQO4xWt9 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 7, 2020

Bill Maher has never done a brave thing in his life, so I’m not surprised he fails to recognize courage. https://t.co/ydQS3JA83H — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) March 7, 2020

Bill Maher has long been a misogynist (among many other things), and this is absolutely shameful. To use your giant platform as a cis man to attack and belittle @LEBassett, a woman who bravely came forward about sexual harassment, tells me that she isn't the fragile one: you are. https://t.co/sCZ3GRiDRc — Lauren Rankin (@laurenarankin) March 7, 2020

(via The Daily Beast)

