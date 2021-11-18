Of the 213 Republicans currently serving in the House of Representatives, only two decided to take a stand and say that their colleague’s decision to publicly post an anime video edited to depict himself murdering the President of the United States and a Democratic Representative is unacceptable behavior.

The rest of the party refused to censure Rep. Paul Gosar for the video, and their reasons were less than convincing. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said that “The video was deleted, but Democrats won’t listen because they will do anything to distract from the failures of one-party rule in one year destroying a nation.”

If McCarthy is trying to claim that Gosar has shown anything close to contrition, someone should let him know that after the vote, Gosar retweeted (and then re-deleted) the same video.

Fresh off being censured, Paul Gosar retweets the same video that got him in trouble in the first place. Worth remembering that despite Gosar never expressing remorse, a number of Republicans pretended he had during today’s hearing. That looks really foolish now but 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ysf5DeFuUP — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 17, 2021

As for Republican Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, he’s taking a different approach to this conversation. He defended Gosar and his own refusal to vote to censure Gosar by explaining, “I lived in Japan,” apparently making him an expert on the subject at hand.

“I’ve lived in Japan. I lived in Japan! For several years! I speak Japanese! This is an anime! It is Shingeki no Kyojin!” Biggs declared, using the Japanese title of the show Attack on Titan.

He continued: “Highly popular, stylized, intended to demonstrate the alienation people feel, particularly young people, in their cultures. Does anime have violence? Yes. It’s highly stylized violence. It is not meant to induce people to violence.”

Is Biggs trying to say that 62-year-old Gosar posted the video because he felt a teenage sense of alienation? That’s a strange argument. Also, pointing out the profound emotional effect anime can have on people, especially young people, sort of undercuts the idea that it’s “just a cartoon” and therefore “not a big deal,” as other Republicans, including Gosar, have been claiming.

Biggs’ reasoning here is muddy, as I suppose you would have to expect from a man who thinks that having “lived in Japan” gives him enough expertise to mansplain anime to Congress while defending his white-nationalist-friendly colleague’s deranged video depicting himself killing their co-worker.

Biggs’ bizarre argument was not even the worst defense Gosar saw ahead of Wednesday’s vote, though. That came from Lauren Boebert, who used her time during the debate over Gosar’s censuring to accuse Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of having sex with spies and to throw racist insults at Rep. Ilhan Omar. Classy as ever.

Weird. If I had done anything wrong the FBI would have raided my house. They didn’t (and went as far to issue a statement saying I did nothing wrong). BUT yesterday they did raid the home of @laurenboebert’s campaign manager. They’re always projecting. https://t.co/FLCkPghbsr — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) November 17, 2021

Luckily my dad raised me right, otherwise I might have gone to the floor to talk about this insurrectionist who sleeps with a pervert. I am grateful I was raised to be a decent human and not a deprived person who shamefully defecates & defiles the House of Representatives. 🙏🏽 God https://t.co/F5W9LBzjCZ — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 17, 2021

