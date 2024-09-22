‘Beyond Stupid’: Mitch McConnell not a fan of Trump’s government shutdown election fraud nonsense

Somehow, Donald Trump is consistently making other ghoulish Republicans angry at him, and Mitch McConnell is the latest one yet. Trump tried to push Republicans to force a government shutdown over his election fraud conspiracy, and McConnell turned him down savagely.

Where did this whole conspiracy nonsense come from anyway? According to Fact Check, Trump recently beat this drum yet again about Pennsylvania having widespread mail-in voter fraud. He’s been blaming his loss to President Biden back in 2020 on this for years, even though voter fraud barely exists in America at all.

In a September 8 post on Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“An interview by Tucker Carlson of an election expert indicates that 20% of the Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania are fraudulent. Here we go again! Where is the U.S. Attorney General and FBI to INVESTIGATE? Where is the Pennsylvania Republican Party? We will WIN Pennsylvania by a lot, unless the Dems are allowed to CHEAT. THE RNC MUST ACTIVATE, NOW!!!”

The following day, Trump posted:

“If Republicans in the House, and Senate, don’t get absolute assurances on Election Security, THEY SHOULD, IN NO WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM, GO FORWARD WITH A CONTINUING RESOLUTION ON THE BUDGET. THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO “STUFF” VOTER REGISTRATIONS WITH ILLEGAL ALIENS. DON’T LET IT HAPPEN – CLOSE IT DOWN!!!” McConnell Sharply Breaks With Trump Over Government Shutdown (mediaite.com)

As reported by Mediaite, McConnell responded to Trump’s call to arms last Tuesday on Capitol Hill with “It would be politically beyond stupid.” Ouch, not even your own guys like you, Trump. McConnell continued:

“I think we first have to wait and see what the House sends us. My only observation about this whole discussion is the one thing you cannot have is a government shutdown. It would be politically beyond stupid for us to do that right before the election because certainly, we’d get the blame.” McConnell Sharply Breaks With Trump Over Government Shutdown (mediaite.com)

As much as I hate McConnell for all of his horrible right-wing crap, he’s pretty much right here. Though, to be fair, the things that Trump says are so stupid, it’s not too difficult to be right.

This rant and many others like it are brought on by Trump’s rabid insistence that the 2020 election was stolen from him. As we’ve talked about before, voter fraud is largely a myth, and it’s something Trump himself tried to do back in 2020. Voter fraud is the same tired drum Republicans love beating day and night. It wasn’t true then and it isn’t true now. Instead, real voting issues like voter suppression and gerrymandering are pretty real and doing considerable damage.

Take the hint Trump, you’re old hat and even your own party doesn’t want you anymore. CBS News reports that a fair amount of Repubs, such as former Ronald Reagan aides, as well as Anthony Scaramucci and Olivia Troye, have vocalized their support for Kamala Harris.

Although anything could happen, there’s a strong chance Harris will come out of this as our first woman of color president. So long Trump, watch out for prison!

