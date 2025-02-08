Queen Bey’s Epic Week: Grammy Victory and ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Announcement

Beyoncé is having the week of her life! The Texas Hold ‘Em singer just won her first Grammy for Album of the Year and Best Country Album – And now, she’s announcing a tour!

Last night at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, Beyoncé was honored with Album of the Year. The singer was joined on stage by her 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter to accept her long-awaited award.

“I just feel very full and very honored,” Beyoncé said during her acceptance speech. “It’s been many, many years, and I just want to thank the Grammys, every songwriter, every collaborator, every producer, all of the hard work. I want to dedicate this to Ms. Martell. And I hope we just keep pushing forward. Opening doors. God bless ya’ll. Thank you so much.”

Earlier in the night, Taylor Swift presented Beyoncé with Best Country Album, making it a full circle moment for the two singers. Back in 2010, Beyoncé presented the award to the Fortnite singer for her “Fearless” album. How crazy is that?

Then, this morning, Beyoncé broke the internet yet again by announcing her “Cowboy Carter” tour! Keep reading to find out information on the tour schedule and how you can buy tickets.

Beyoncé ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Tickets 2025

Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 14 at 12 p.m. local time, but fans can buy tickets now on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on where you see Beyoncé perform. Right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night on April 28 in Los Angeles, California, are being sold for $348 in section 519. However, if you’d like to get closer to the stage, you’ll have to be willing to pay upwards of $3,523.

Beyoncé is also selling travel packages through Vibee, which include premium tickets, two-night hotel accommodations, and more.

Beyoncé ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Schedule 2025

Beyoncé has officially announced where she is headed in 2025 for her “Cowboy Carter” tour. The shows will kick off in Los Angeles, California on April 28. She will make her way to Chicago, New Jersey, Houston, Washington, D.C., and will wrap up the tour in Atlanta, Georgia. Each city will have multiple dates, making for ample opportunity for fans to see Queen Bee perform. See below for the full schedule.

