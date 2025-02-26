Does anyone still use a stamp? It’s never a bad idea to keep some fun and funky stamps on hand for special occasions, and the U.S. Postal Service is releasing shiny new Forever postage stamps with Betty White that you can collect or attach to your most whimsical pieces of mail.

Other collections and designs in the 2025 Forever stamp line-up will honor Keith Haring, Allen Toussaint, and the Appalachian Trail. USPS‘ press release refers to the image on the stamp as “digitally created” by illustrator and “image composer” Dale Stephanos. According to NBC News and other sources, the portrait they used was taken by photographer Kwaku Alston in 2010. You can compare the two images via Forbes–the stamp basically gives her a new outfit and added, in their words, “a violet-colored background and, in a lighter shade, bubbly spots that befit [White’s] sparkling personality.” Why they felt the need to commission a “new” image of the Golden Girls star, who passed away in 2021 just weeks before her 100th birthday, is a bit of a mystery. There are plenty of iconic images of White. She was known as the “First Lady of Television,” after all. However, the stamp does look lovely and the USPS has organized a befitting launch event…

When can you purchase the Betty White stamp?

The stamp is available to buy starting March 27, 2025 at post offices across the United States and online at the USPS official website’s stamp shop. (Stamp collectors can buy “other philatelic products” on the website too, if you even care.)

That’s not all! On the release day, the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens will host a free event to celebrate White and the stamp. You can pre-register for the event, which includes free zoo admission. White supported dozens of animal charities and health research for decades, including the Greater Los Angeles Zoo organization. Remember the “Betty White Challenge,” right after she died? Fans organized a massive animal shelter donation event. So this is a perfect venue to celebrate her life’s work and the launch of this pretty purple stamp.

