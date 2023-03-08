This Is the Way to the Best Star Wars Funko Pops

The Jedi Code preaches against attachments, but Star Wars Funko Pops are just too addictive at this point. There are so many characters and they all lend themselves so well to Pop form! But chances are you’re never going to have the shelf space to collect all of them, since there are over seven hundred of the adorable dang things. So perhaps restrain yourself as a Jedi might do and stick with the best ones, such as these. And may the Funko be with you.

Qui-Gon Jinn (NYCC Limited Edition)

(Funko)

The first Qui-Gon Pop to be made (semi) available! Oh, the agony I went through trying to get one of these back in 2016. I love Qui-Gon and I wanted this one so badly, but he was a convention exclusive and pretty much unobtainable. I called up all the local stores, but no luck. Now, they’re worth a small fortune and I have missed my chance forever. But if you have $600+ lying around, you can find your own New York Comic Comic Exclusive Qui-Gon on eBay! (Or if you’re on a budget you could just pick up a Qui-Gon Jinn (Tatooine) figure at a much cheaper price.)

Grogu (Using the Force)

(Funko)

As you can imagine, there are a lot of Funko Pops of Grogu. Some of them date back to before he was even known as Grogu, and are labeled with “The Child.” So which one to choose? Well, if you want something a little bit different for your shelf, this battery-powered Pop lights up and makes sounds to emulate the power of the Force! You can find it for an inexpensive price at the official Funko store.

Ben Kenobi (Retro)

(Funko)

The Star Wars “Retro Series” gave Funko Pop collectors some real gems. This Ben Kenobi is my favorite of those. Why couldn’t he have worn a bright purple robe in the actual movie? Alec Guinness would have rocked it. This is the kind of Pop I would definitely prefer to display out of the box, but the box is actually pretty cool, too. You can find your own Retro Ben Kenobi at the official Funko Pop website.

Jar Jar Binks

(Funko)

Yeah, so during the initial backlash to the Star Wars prequels, no one ever thought there would come a time when people would want Jar Jar merchandise. But guess what? That time did in fact come! There are a couple of Jar Jar Pops on the market but the rarest one is the original (labeled number #27, for you hardcore collectors), which goes for around $100 on eBay these days. Congratulations, Jar Jar! You made it!

Rey (Power of the Galaxy)

(Funko)

The “Power of the Galaxy” line features six of the most beloved Star Wars women: Padmé, Sabine, Jyn, Leia, Ahsoka, and Rey. All great characters, but Pop-wise, Rey is probably my favorite. She’s levitating! Truly Rey-markable. There are lots of Rey Funko Pops out there, but this one is pleasingly different, and you can get one for yourself on eBay for around $30.

The Mandalorian with Grogu

(Funko)

Yes, this is it! Pedro Pascal Caring for an Adorable Child: The Funko Pop. Oh, the cuteness of it all. And you can get one of these for a pretty cheap price on eBay, as well! Fantastic, although we really won’t be satisfied until every Pedro Pascal character has their own Pop. Ooh, and this isn’t even the only Pop of Din interacting with his tiny green son. There’s a Pop where he’s got his mask on and is flying with Grogu, and there’s one where both of them are riding on a Bantha, and there’s one with them on a speeder! Mandalorian fans are absolutely spoiled for choice.

Lando Calrissian (Hot Topic Exclusive)

(Funko)

Here we have Lando Calrissian, fashion icon. This Funko Pop shows him dressed in the snazzy gold ensemble he wore at the end of Solo. And if you, too, want a Lando smoldering on your shelf, you’re in luck. Despite being a Hot Topic exclusive, this Pop is pretty easy to get. Check out eBay and you can usually find some good deals on lightly used, still in box exclusive Lando Pops!

Princess Leia (Ewok Village)

(Funko)

Princess Leia has many iconic ensembles, of course, but honestly my favorite of all time is her Ewok Village outfit. How gorgeous was her hair in those Return of the Jedi scenes? Needless to say, I was delighted when I found out that particular look got Funko Pop’d. Check out eBay or Amazon to purchase this figure for yourself!

Holographic Darth Maul

(Funko)

This Dark Lord of the Sith made his debut in 2012 at San Diego Comic-Con and now he’s the most expensive Star Wars Funko Pop in the world. He’s become a holy grail for serious collectors and a very pricey purchase! Keep checking eBay and hopefully you’ll see one pop up at a reasonable price before too long. But be wary of fakes and fraudsters, and make you know exactly what you’re getting before letting go of your money.

Chewbacca Holding Porg

(Funko)

My favorite genre of Funko Pop is “large character holding small character,” so I happen to own this Chewie Pop and it’s front and center on my shelf. You can purchase one too from eBay or Amazon! (It also comes in a flocked version, if you like flocked figures.) This Pop may be slightly less cute than I first assumed seeing as how that Porg might be Chewie’s lunch, but what are you gonna do? It’s not wise to upset a Wookiee.

