Best Songs on the ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Soundtrack Ranked

In the five years it took for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to hit the big screen, some of us were waiting for the animation, storyline, cameos, and new Spider-People. But many were waiting for the music. After all, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and music go hand-in-hand, considering that its main characters are music enthusiasts. Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is a hip-hop fan and always has his headphones close by, while Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) is a drummer for the Mary Janes and loves to rock out. Plus, this film marked the big-screen debut of Spider-Punk (Daniel Kaluuya), whose whole personality revolves around punk rock.

So it was only fitting that a top-notch soundtrack would accompany these music-loving Spider-People and further elevate the gorgeously animated scenes. Anticipation for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack was further elevated when it was revealed legendary DJ and producer Metro Boomin was at the helm of the film’s music. The result is an ambitious soundtrack featuring the talents of artists like Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, Nas, Don Toliver, and 21 Savage. Here are the 10 best songs in the film’s soundtrack, ranked to the best.

10. “Nas Morales”

Nas joins Metro for “Nas Morales,” a slower, more laid-back track that capitalizes on its rhymes and captures another side of Morales. Nas shows he’s still at the top of his game as he punctuates the song with rhymes like, “Miles Morales, miles-per-hours / Take a dive, surf the towers / Late at night, scary hours / Superpowers, ‘preciate the flowers.” He also drops a few gut-punching lyrics that capture the pressures of society and the struggle to rise above hate and negativity to be your own hero, “Can’t believe that they would hate on me / For being me, I face a penalty / They expect so much from me, it sucks for me.” The only problem is that the song runs a little short, and it feels like it could’ve used another verse at the end.

9. “Link Up”

“Link Up” comes from the combined talents of Metro, Don Toliver, Wizkid, BEAM, and Toian. There isn’t a whole lot to the lyrics, but it works for this catchy, upbeat tune. The voices of Wizkid, Toliver, and Toian are so sweet, pleasant, and almost hypnotic. They blend together so smoothly. Meanwhile, the melody and style are very reminiscent of Afrobeats, and the song just captures the talents of all its artists so well. It’s the kind of song you listen to on repeat and can totally envision Morales listening to and singing along with.

8. “Givin’ Up (Not The One)”

Toliver, 21 Savage, and 2 Chainz come together for “Givin’ Up (Not The One),” a song that really captures the sentiments of Miguel O’Hara (Oscar Isaac). It’s another flawless collaboration where every artist fully delivers and matches their vocals to the beat. The song captures the grit and determination of its characters, and how surviving difficult times sometimes requires fighting for what they need and want in life. Some of the lyrics are chilling and powerful like, “I got goals everybody ain’t built for (21) / I ain’t stoppin’ ’til I get what I’m here for (On God).” It plays out like a tribute to anyone who grew up in tough circumstances and had to fight to rise above it all and change the narrative.

7. “All the Way Live”

“All the Way Live” is a groovy and trippy collaboration between Metro, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. The song is impossible not to groove to, with its unique beat, sound synthesis, and catchy chorus from Future. Additionally, it’s a very powerful song about the desire one feels to show their true self to the world. It also sneaks in some Marvel references in its clever verses like, “My gang, we The Avengers / Solitaires, like Venom / Too many racks just stuck in my denim.” Future and Lil Uzi Vert just do their thing and leave us wanting more bangers from them.

6. “Calling”

Some massive rap talent is packed into “Calling”, which features Metro, NAV, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and Swae Lee. This is the second song that plays during the credits and it marks a sweet and melodic ending to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Lee provides some of the best vocals on the soundtrack in this chorus, while NAV and Boogie further elevate the song. Meanwhile, the lyrics touchingly capture the story of the film and Morales’ drive to save his loved ones no matter the cost. It’s also relatable and likely to strike an emotional chord with anyone who has ever loved or been in love, with lyrics like, “Just to save you, I’d give all of me.”

5. “Home”

“Home” features Metro, Toliver, and Lil Uzi Vert and captures Morales’ struggle to find where he belongs and where his home is. Toliver’s and Lil Uzi Vert’s voices mesh so well together; they may be the best duo on the soundtrack. While the lyrics of the song fit well with the film’s themes, they will also resonate deeply with anyone who has ever been made to feel like they don’t belong. The song speaks to folks who feel that they must hide their true identity, or that they must fight all their battles alone. However, there is still a hint of hope as the narrator fights to make their way home despite their struggles. The lyrics are simple, but they tell their powerful themes plainly and beautifully.

4. “Hummingbird”

“Hummingbird” brings James Blake’s angelic voice into the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. The song slows things down with its soft and sweet piano melody from Metro and its poetic lyrics about love in Blake’s stellar vocals. It’s the kind of song that will hit you right in the feels, with lyrics like, “Pen pal on a night shift / She’s who I get away with / Realising she might / Be all I need in this life.” “Hummingbird” also just has such a fresh and summery feel to it, making it the perfect song to vibe to throughout the season.

3. “Self Love”

Coi Leray joins Metro for “Self Love,” a song that perfectly captures Stacy’s backstory and her relationships with Morales and Peter (Jack Quaid). It is impressively fitting for Stacy’s flashbacks and narration, and even just the overall themes and vibe of Across the Spider-Verse. It’s a song about a girl finding her own definition of love and trying to rewrite her story and redefine herself. “Self Love” also captures Stacy’s complicated relationships with Peter and Morales, who both deal with insecurities, mistrust, and a misunderstanding of love. The lyrics, “Self-love, he don’t love himself, tryna love me,” are especially on point. Meanwhile, Leray’s voice is nothing short of fire, and the chorus is bound to play on repeat in your head long after you’ve finished listening.

2. “Annihilate”

“Annihilate” is a collaboration from Metro, Swae Lee, Lil Wayne, and Offset, with Lee and Wayne returning after their work on the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. The song has a foreboding and almost menacing beat that is bound to give listeners goosebumps. The lyrics delve deep into what it is like to don the Spider-Man mask and the changes one makes to oneself to rise to the top and overcome one’s enemies. This verse from the chorus, “I just came to my senses / I stay in, another dimension / fear is nonexistent / suit up & swing through the city,” is absolute fire, especially from the smooth tone of Lee’s voice. “Annihilate” is the perfect introduction to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and captures the essence of Morales so well.

1. “Am I Dreaming”

“Am I Dreaming” comes from Metro, A$AP Rocky, and Roisee, and leads viewers out of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the first credits song. This beautiful song perfectly matched the tone of the film’s last scenes, expressing melancholy, nostalgia, and hope all at once. Roisee’s voice is mesmerizing and she puts so much emotion into the chorus as she sings, “Not done fighting, I don’t feel I’ve lost / Am I dreamin’, is there more like us? / Got me feeling like it’s all too much / I feel beaten, but I can’t give up.” It’s like the listener can feel the burden that Morales is carrying and feel how it’s too much, but somehow also understand how he goes on bearing it anyways.

