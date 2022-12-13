Today, Sony released the official trailer for the highly anticipated animated feature, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (the follow-up to Into The Spider-Verse.) After the trailer premiered, YouTube Premium hosted an afterparty featuring Hailee Steinfeld (who voices Gwen Stacy), along with Phil Lord and Chris Miller—both co-writers and producers. Here they answered some fan questions and shared some new information not yet released. This includes things like the sound of the film.

Lord and Miller said the directive of the soundtrack is guided by what the team thinks Miles listens to, and that’s how we got “Sunflower” in the first film. Miller called the music choices “Miles’ personal soundtrack.” For as much as I like the song “Sunflower,” it was really strange to have a newer yet major Black character (and one of the few Afro-Latine characters that stay that ethnicity in adaptions) have his song and the song of the movie be by Post Malone.

The song has Swae Lee, and it seems like he had a lot of say, but he’s the feature and is often left out of the conversation around the song altogether. It’s just called “a Post Malone song.” A white, Hip Hop artist that feels it’s appropriate to wear braids, don grills and say some inappropriate comments (sober and not) about the community he stepped into was the voice of Black superhero music in 2018. Black Panther (which also came out that year) featured Black artists heavily, but no chart-topping music single is heavily associated with this film.

In what appears to be a step in the right direction, Lord and Miller revealed that young-let-legendary DJ and producer Metro Boomin a.k.a. the person mentioned in “Right Now”. While he’s worked with many artists, he’s most known for his work with Migos and their popularizing trap beats which are now in many genres. With a producer like Metro Boomin at the helm, I think we are just going to get a track as influential as the first film and likely filled with Black and Latine talent reflecting the leads of Miles Morales and Miguel O’Hara.

