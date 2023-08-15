Here Are the Best Seasons of ‘American Horror Story’, Ranked

American Horror Story has reached a level of popularity that is hard to ignore. It is a horror anthology series that has given us quite a few wild moments. There are haunted hotels inhabited by vampires, covens of witches keeping the end of days at bay, and haunted homes with forever angsty teenagers. Each season exists in the same universe but has its own theme, so it’s hard to pick just a few but the series has some top-notch seasons to make note of. It’s time to rank what I deem to be the best seasons of American Horror Story.

5. Murder House

(FX)

American Horror Story: Murder House focuses on a haunted house and the dysfunctional Harmon family. It’s one hell of a premiere season, and quite unforgettable at that. It’s the right type of introduction to the world of American Horror Story. The juicy drama is at an all-time high the moment The Harmons settle into the house, and they pretty much immediately start to experience paranormal activity track. From there, the intensity dial is turned up to the highest setting.

4. Freak Show

(FX)

American Horror Story: Freak Show focuses on a group of outcast carnival folks who are trying to keep their freak show alive. It’s a solid season that explores the meaning of being an outcast and how they find a home with each other. Meanwhile, Dandy Mott (Finn Wittrock) has everything but still wants to take from everyone—especially the outcasts. American Horror Story: Freak Show is a whirlwind of disturbing events. Memorable characters, villains, and twists are part of the reason this season is on the list.

3. Roanoke

(FX)

American Horror Story: Roanoke focuses on a couple that endures a hellish experience involving a haunted house and cursed land. American Horror Story: Roanoke kicks things up a notch by making the first half of the season a paranormal documentary, and the second half revolves around found footage. The characters are forced to endure some horrific events, and the history surrounding the Roanoke colony is very disturbing. What makes the season so good is that it aims to be different from others by including the found footage element. It makes the spirits, characters, and all their conflict even more terrifying.

2. Asylum

(FX)

American Horror Story: Asylum is by far one of the most disturbing seasons by tone and events. The season focuses on Lana Winters (Sarah Paulson) and other folks stuck in Briarcliff Manor, a psychiatric facility. It’s quite frankly one of the most bleak seasons of American Horror Story and that’s why it’s so fucking spectacular. The moments where the characters we love finally take back control, after almost losing themselves entirely, are satisfying to witness. American Horror Story: Asylum takes viewers on a perilous ride involving possessed nuns, aliens, and more (somehow!). Also, Lana Winters is forever a sapphic icon.

1. Coven

(FX)

American Horror Story: Coven focuses on a coven of witches as they fight to thwart the forces that want them dead. It’s a season that gives us some of the most iconic American Horror Story characters, unforgettable scenes, badass witches, and social themes—including the difficulties of being a Black witch in a predominantly white coven. Shocking deaths, Seven Wonders trials, and a powerful ending for the remaining witches all are reasons why it’s a season that many fans regard as one of their favorites.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: FX)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]