Where Can I Watch ‘American Horror Story’? Answered

American Horror Story is an iconic horror anthology series that for better or worse, helped make horror anthology television popular. Every season of AHS has its own self-contained story (other than the crossover seasons) in the same wild universe. It has given us some of the most iconic horror characters in television history. Imagine a world in which Sarah Paulson wasn’t playing characters that scream like banshees. Naturally, some seasons are better than others, and we all have our personal favorites. Fandom is interesting that way, right? And let me tell you, the American Horror Story fandom is something else.

In the age of streaming and platform-exclusive content, it’s hard to know where to watch what we love. The series used to be available on Netflix for American watchers, but it no longer is. Thankfully, American Horror Story isn’t that difficult to find and there are several options to choose from.

Where to stream American Horror Story

There are quite a few options for US fans of the series, but not every option has all the seasons. It all depends on your subscription preferences or your app store of choice. Below you’ll find what your options are currently and if you’re not located in the US, then Disney+ is where you can stream American Horror Story!

Hulu: You can stream all 11 seasons if you subscribe to Hulu.

Prime Video: You can stream seasons 1-10.

DIRECTV: You can stream seasons 1-7.

Amazon: You can purchase all 11 seasons.

AppleTV, Vudu, and Microsoft Store: You can purchase all 11 seasons.

GooglePlay: You can purchase seasons 1-10.

The upcoming season of American Horror Story: Delicate will drop on Hulu (or Disney+) weekly as soon as it airs. Until then you can refresh your memory by watching the iconic series from start to finish.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: FX)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]