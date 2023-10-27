‘Magpie Murders’ Season 2 Will Be Released With a New Title

After successfully adapting a highly complex murder mystery novel into a TV series, Magpie Murders is returning for a second season. It will be more of a sequel series than a season 2 and will be retitled Moonflower Murders.

Magpie Murders premiered in the U.K. in February of 2022 as a six-part drama series from PBS Masterpiece, based on Anthony Horowitz’s novel of the same name. Horowitz’s novel is 650 pages long and contains a complicated “story within a story” premise about two murder mysteries happening at once. However, Magpie Murders did an excellent job of adapting Horowitz’s book, resulting in a cozy mystery series that is grounded by its phenomenal performances, humor, and unpredictable twists.

Shortly after season 1 concluded, The BBC announced that it had acquired the Magpie Murders from PBS and was moving ahead with season 2. PBS will also still be involved as it is co-producing the series, as will Horowitz, who wrote season 1 and will do the same for season 2. The show’s highly positive reception and intriguing new title are raising anticipation for its continuation. Here’s everything we know about Magpie Murders season 2, a.k.a. Moonflower Murders, so far.

What to expect from Magpie Murders season 2

Magpie Murders season 2 is still awaiting a trailer and official release date. However, the series has been slated for a 2024 release in the U.K. Given that the first season premiered in February, the show could aim for a similar release window for season 2. Still, the BBC has been fairly vague about season 2 since it announced its acquisition, so the release date could be farther off than February, especially given how busy its lead star, Lesley Manville, is with projects like The Crown and Citadel.

Meanwhile, since Magpie Murders season 1 covered the contents of Horowitz’s original novel, season 2 will tackle a separate book. Season 2’s title, Moonflower Murders, confirms that it will be based on Horowitz’s novel of the same name, which served as a sequel to his Magpie Murders book. The sequel boasts a similar “story within a story” plot. It follows one woman’s quest to solve the mystery of a missing hotel employee using clues from a murder mystery book written by deceased author Alan Conway. Given that Magpie Murders season 1 neatly closed its murder mystery case, it is likely that season 2 will transition viewers to the new setting and mystery that Moonflower Murders introduces.

So far, the only two stars that the BBC has confirmed are returning for season 2 are Manville as Ryeland and Timothy McMullan as Atticus Pünd. They are the two most essential characters in the story, as Ryeland is the editor of Conway’s books that are connected to real-life murder mysteries, and Pünd is the fictional protagonist of Conway’s books. While unconfirmed, one of the likeliest actors to return for season 2 is Alexandros Logothetis as Andreas Patakis, Ryeland’s partner, due to him playing a moderate role in the Moonflower Murders book. Conleth Hill could also return in a flashback or cameo as Conway. Given that this is a new story and setting, though, viewers should expect several new faces to join the cast of season 2, as well.

