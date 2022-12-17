It’s strange to imagine the days when Netflix was essentially the only option in terms of streaming. People had very little choice but to subscribe to Netflix (considering the fall of video rental chains) to access certain content. Fast forward some years and people are no longer without options. In fact, there are loads of streaming services for folks located in the US (Canada is unfortunately still far behind).

Of course you don’t need to cancel your subscription today. This list merely offers you some alternatives if Netflix isn’t doing it for you as much. And believe me, Netflix often cancels or discontinues the content we enjoy. Keep reading to discover other lesser-known options (aside from Hulu or Peacock for US-based folks) that you may not know about for your streaming pleasures.

Plex

Plex is a free (with ads) streaming service that you can download onto your device or console of choice. It’s not better than Tubi by any means, but it’s FREE and the selection is decent. And if you’re a horror nerd you can find Black Christmas (1974), The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974), Hannibal (series), Better Watch Out (2016), and more on the app. It’s crucial to mention that Hannibal isn’t as widely available anymore. Netflix really dropped the ball when they removed it and so Plex decided to give us what we want (and for free no less).

Tubi

Tubi is a dream come true as far as free (with ads) apps go in this world. Please don’t fret when it comes to the selection either because it’s got you covered. The selection on Tubi is even more vast than Plex and there are countless genres you can watch. If you’re missing Skins (UK) and don’t want to watch poor quality YouTube uploads – Tubi has got you covered. Looking for top notch anime? Tubi has got you covered. Craving horror classics or newer releases? Tubi likely has what you’re looking for. There’s plenty to find on the app and you won’t be disappointed.

Shudder

Shudder is undoubtedly one of the top streaming services out there. The horror, thriller, Shudder exclusives etc. selection is f*cking superb. The only downside I can come up with is how the app isn’t available for consoles and there’s no option to download content for offline use. Otherwise? You won’t be bored browsing the wide selection of horror content. The service is always adding new titles and there’s an obvious passion for the genre built into the app. It’s also one of the more affordable (knock on wood) services out there right now. The app is available for download on your device of choice.

Amazon Prime

I understand the reluctance to support this app (Amazon is horrible, I know). However, as far as paid streaming services it’s not that bad. Depending on your taste, Prime Video exclusives like The Wilds, The Boys, I Know What You Did Last Summer (series), Paper Girls etc. may satisfy your craving for content. The wide variety of films and TV series available outside of their exclusives are great too. And Amazon Prime gives you the option to add-on subscriptions (like AMC+ for example) which are available both in the U.S. and internationally. So if you’re looking to watch Interview with the Vampire 50+ times over then you’re good to go.

You can download the app on your device or console of choice. And visit your country’s Amazon website to find more information about the service.

Funimation

There aren’t a lot of anime exclusive streaming services, but Funimation is a wise choice. Of course some will argue that Crunchyroll is better, but it all comes down to preferences. Funimation has a free option, has relatively affordable plans, and if you’re interested in dub as well as sub, this has you covered! You’ll find popular series like Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Death Note, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (part 1-3 only), Jujustu Kaisen and more.

The app is available on your device or console of choice and more information can be found here.

Crave

Crave may not scratch every itch, but it’s a Canadian app that allows individuals located in Canada access to all sorts of content. You can access HBO, HBO Max, Showtime titles like House of the Dragon, Euphoria, Game of Thrones, True Blood, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Gossip Girl (2021- ), The L Word: Generation Q and so on. There are only two plan options though and the better one is more expensive. But those are the only downsides if I’m being honest.

Disney+/Hulu

Disney is a giant and has no problem trying to crush accessibility where their releases are concerned. If you’re a big fan of Disney movies and series, Marvel, or Hulu exclusives then you’ve got very limited options for streaming. Popular series like WandaVision, American Horror Story, and She-Hulk can be watched on Disney+ and Hulu. And surprisingly some of the most talked about 2022 horror films are available on the Hulu platform as well.

