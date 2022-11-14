Twitter Reacts to ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 1 Finale

Regardless of how you watched the part 1 finale (AMC+, live on TV, etc.), the suffering and pain probably hit you all the same. It has most of us shaking in our boots, has queer spaces in extra shambles, and this time we’re not being forced to suffer through the “bury your gays” trope.

Spoilers ahead!

Instead, we’re squinting our eyes at Louis (Jacob Anderson) calling Armand (Assad Zamar) the love of his life, worried about Daniel (Eric Bogosian), and sweating until season 2. I’ll personally be yelling from the rooftops that somebody needs to help Louis (and Daniel because he’s probably not leaving Dubai anytime soon) until part 2. Naturally, Twitter has reacted in ways that range from comical to violin-worthy. Browsing through the reactions is like a reprieve and therefore I’m giving you some reprieve as well. So, pick up your bleeding heart and enjoy the following tweets.

seeing .gifs and clips of louis in the beginning of iwtv and then thinking abt how he is at the season finale and like…you really see how sad, depressed, and tormented he is. i hardly remember the last time we got a genuine smile from him, like… pic.twitter.com/0sf0NKXSkN — ??? (@jagerbott) November 13, 2022

Please come and sign the “Give Louis a damn break” petition. We’re already at 1 million signatures in blood!

watched iwtv finale this shit romantic as hell pic.twitter.com/p6EnDHXIDn — númenwhórë (@sIickslack) November 12, 2022

The gothic queer horror romance of a lifetime, honestly.

Forget brain fog, forget family trauma, next therapy session is gonna be 50 minutes of me going on and on about the IWTV finale. — good tears, good years (@blonde_kars) November 10, 2022

Their therapist is going to have pages and pages of notes, right?

Are you screaming, crying, throwing up or doing all 3 at the same time?

iwtv s1 finale be like pic.twitter.com/DX7gWfOmdM — sam (@gorylestat) November 7, 2022

Need some chocolate? A massage? A bubble bath that never gets cold? Get in line.

Still not over it. That's how you do a finale. #InterviewWithTheVampire #iwtv pic.twitter.com/f9rhH8XyNU — Lotuss de Pointe du Lac ?? (@BlackLotuss_) November 8, 2022

To quote Lady Gaga:

“Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular….”

We’re in for some extra suffering @ those of us who have only watched the movie and are planning to read the books.

lestat on his way to the dubai penthouse after finding out that armand and louis are together pic.twitter.com/gset0ixDgj — sam (@gorylestat) November 14, 2022

The messy and chaotic fight is coming and I’m here for it.

Hello heartbreak, my old friend.

lestat trying to find armand in dubai #iwtv #iwtvspoilers pic.twitter.com/loLgfe6LCT — lelio rising ? cw ofmd (@ryeorcus) November 13, 2022

Have yourself a hearty Lestat laugh with this one.

(featured image: AMC)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]