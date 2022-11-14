Twitter Reacts to ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Season 1 Finale
We're all angsty vamps now
Regardless of how you watched the part 1 finale (AMC+, live on TV, etc.), the suffering and pain probably hit you all the same. It has most of us shaking in our boots, has queer spaces in extra shambles, and this time we’re not being forced to suffer through the “bury your gays” trope.
Spoilers ahead!
Instead, we’re squinting our eyes at Louis (Jacob Anderson) calling Armand (Assad Zamar) the love of his life, worried about Daniel (Eric Bogosian), and sweating until season 2. I’ll personally be yelling from the rooftops that somebody needs to help Louis (and Daniel because he’s probably not leaving Dubai anytime soon) until part 2. Naturally, Twitter has reacted in ways that range from comical to violin-worthy. Browsing through the reactions is like a reprieve and therefore I’m giving you some reprieve as well. So, pick up your bleeding heart and enjoy the following tweets.
Please come and sign the “Give Louis a damn break” petition. We’re already at 1 million signatures in blood!
The gothic queer horror romance of a lifetime, honestly.
Their therapist is going to have pages and pages of notes, right?
Are you screaming, crying, throwing up or doing all 3 at the same time?
Need some chocolate? A massage? A bubble bath that never gets cold? Get in line.
To quote Lady Gaga:
“Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular….”
We’re in for some extra suffering @ those of us who have only watched the movie and are planning to read the books.
The messy and chaotic fight is coming and I’m here for it.
Hello heartbreak, my old friend.
Have yourself a hearty Lestat laugh with this one.
