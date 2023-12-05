Best Nerdy Gifts for Kids That Will Actually Keep Them Busy

If you’re a parent, you know that free time is hard to come by. Kids, especially the littlest ones, demand constant attention. And now that most of us are (still) working from home, the line between working parent and stay-at-home parent is pretty much non-existent. As the mother of a 4-year-old and 1-year-old, I rarely have a moment where a tiny raspberry-stained hand isn’t pulling on my pant leg demanding something.

So when a toy comes along that keeps my kids occupied for more than ten minutes, I’m pretty damn excited. After doing hours of research (playing with my sons), and polling experts (playing with my friends’ kids), I’m here to share with you the most entertaining toys for this holiday season. So take a deep breath and fire up the internet: you’re about to win not only the holidays, but a few minutes of kid-free silence.

(Flybar)

This multi-use toy is currently the favorite of both my kids. First, it’s a foot-to-floor ride-on toy complete with horn, sound effects, and lights. And if you lift the seat up, you’ll find 3 cans of Play-Doh, 10 number stamps, 6 shape cutters, and 1 roller. The seat compartment is big enough to store all your Play-Doh accessories, while still fully functional as a ride-on toy. Get you a bus that can do both!

(Hasbro)

When I was a young padawan, the only Lightsaber toy we had was the classic plastic extendable sword. Sometimes it was just a really big stick we found in the woods. Kids today have dozens of swords to choose from, but I really love this customizable set. With 7 pieces included, you can make 3 CREATIONS IN 1: This is the way! Kids can channel their inner Mandalorian and assemble 3 different weapons: the iconic Darksaber, an electro-bayonet, and a vibro-blade. It features light and sound effects, and can connect with other Star Wars Lightsaber Forge sets for almost limitless combinations.

(Ravensburger)

Ravensburger is a German game and toy company that makes the popular STEM marble run series GraviTrax. While most Gravitrax sets are for older kids, this adorable starter set is perfect for the 3+ crowd. Kids can build and re-build connected runs, slides, and curves through animal figures and flowers. Great for problem solvers and little builders, this set is sure to keep your kid busy for hours.

(Hasbro)

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series offers 6-inch collectible figures that are detailed and finely crafted. With multiple points of articulation, accessories, and bold colors, These figures, which include Spider-Punk/Hobie Brown and Spider-Woman/Jessica Drew from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, are a great addition to any toy chest.

(The OP Games)

If you’re anything like me, you’ve reached maximum Squishmallow capacity in your home. I simply cannot buy my children one more deliciously squeezable rotund critter, although I might peruse our Squishmallow gift guide for ideas. Consider indulging their Squishmallow obsession with a board game that the whole family can play: Clue Squishmallow. And if Clue isn’t your bag, you might want to try the Monopoly Squishmallow set.

(Bandai Namco)

The only thing better than a fresh pack of playing cards is a collectible container to go with them! Bandai Namco outdid themselves with their One Piece Devil Fruits Collection Vol. 1, which includes 1 pack of OP-03 cards, 2 packs of OP-04 cards, 1 DON!! card, and sleeves. And it all comes in a Devil Fruit-shaped case. If your kid (or let’s be honest, you) loves tabletop card games and One Piece, this collection is a must-have. If you’re looking for more anime gifts, check out our awesome anime gift guide!

(Marvel Press)

This book, written by Pamela Bobowicz, features Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan as they team up to go on heroic adventures. If your kid is a fan of The Marvels or all-women superhero team-ups, this book will surely be a favorite. With gorgeous illustrations by Alexandra Barboza, The Hero I’m Meant to Be is a fun read with an empowering message. Let’s here it for a kid’s gift that doesn’t feature loud noises or flashing lights!

(Ravensburger)

My 4-year-old is just now getting into board games, and he really enjoys this farm-based cooperative game. Players try to get farm animals inside the barn before it rains. What I like about this game is that it grows with your kid: there are different, more complex ways to play as they get older.

(Hasbro)

Okay, yes, I’m including multiple Star Wars toys on this list. But I chose these two because they cover opposite ends of the Star Wars spectrum. Preschoolers who love Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will be all over this snuggly, squeezable Nubs plush. It’s super-soft to the touch, and the littlest ones won’t be able to keep their hands off of it. If you have an older kid who is starting their action figure collection (or looking to add to an existing one), these Star Wars: The Vintage Collection toys are 3.75-inch scale action figures with detailed design and multiple points of articulation. I like the Sabine Wren figure because it comes with its own Loth-cat.

(featured image: Hasbro/Bandai Namco/Ravensburger/Flybar)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]