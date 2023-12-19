These ‘One Piece’ Gifts Are Almost as Good as the Actual One Piece

Finding the perfect One Piece gift can be as difficult as finding the One Piece itself. While a ton of Straw Hat Pirate merchandise is available online and in stores, only some of it is worthy of filling up the treasure coffers of a future Pirate King and their Going Merry crew. So, I traversed the World Wide Web (all while avoiding those crafty Marines) in search of 10 One Piece gifts that any Straw Hat Pirate would be proud to add to their collection.

Cook with the chef of the Straw Hat Pirates

Do you love geeky cookbooks inspired by your favorite IP? Me too! Besides, you can’t do nothin’ on an empty stomach. In One Piece: Pirate Recipes, the Straw Hat Pirates’ master chef Sanji will teach you how to make over 40 hearty recipes fit for a pirate, all of which are inspired by the manga. The “Treasure-splitting Sandwiches” recipe is inspired by a moment in Volume 32, Chapter 303, where Sanji makes special sandwiches for the Straw Hat crew, and “Ganfor’s Pumpkin Juice” is inspired by Volume 27, Chapter 248.

Bokksu One Piece sparkling water

My family puts drinks, food, and other edibles in our Christmas stockings so that we have something to snack on throughout the holiday morning. If your family follows a similar tradition, Bokksu Market offers anime-themed sparkling waters, including some inspired by One Piece. Designed in collaboration with Ocean Bomb, there are three flavors to choose from, with each can featuring a fun, funky design of a character from One Piece. A meal from One Piece: Pirate Recipes pairs well with Bokksu sparkling water.

Straw Hat Jolly Roger sweater

A skull and crossbones, known as the Jolly Roger, became the primary emblem used on pirate flags in the 1700s. But Edward England’s Jolly Roger didn’t don a straw hat. No, the Straw Hat Jolly Roger is unique to Monkey D. Luffy’s Straw Hat Pirates. In case your body gets lost at sea, the distinctive Straw Hat Jolly Roger emblem on the Crunchyroll exclusive sweater will ensure your body is returned to the Straw Hat crew (after all, sweater patterns were traditionally one way of locating the families of sailors lost at sea).

One Piece manga box set

There are many One Piece iterations: manga, anime, Netflix live-action series, tabletop card game, and more. All valid ways to be introduced to the world record-breaking franchise. However, that also means that you can’t assume your One Piece-obsessed co-worker, friend, or loved one has read the Eiichiro Oda source material. Depending on your holiday gift budget, there are different gift options. The most expensive option is the One Piece manga box set 1, which includes volumes 1-23, comprising the first two story arcs, East Blue and Baroque Works/Alabasta, plus a Romance Dawn mini-comic and a full-color, two-sided poster.

Tony Tony Chopper Tamagotchi Nano

Tony Tony Chopper is the Straw Hat Pirates’ reindeer doctor, who, after eating Devil Fruit, can transform into a human hybrid. But, with the One Piece and Tamagotchi Nano collaboration, Chopper gets to kick up his feet and relax, as it’s now up to you to take care of him. How you take care of Chopper determines his different styles and costumes and whether he lives or dies. However, this is not a gift for the faint of heart because taking care of Tamagotchi is hard, and they will make you feel bad when they die.

One Piece cookie jar

Store your Devil Fruits, Great Treasure, or pot of gold cookies in this carved treasure chest cookie jar inspired by the One Piece anime. In my house, cookies are as valuable as any piece of Gol D. Roger treasure, and they deserve an equally valuable storage unit. Yet it’s hard to justify splurging on an anime-themed cookie jar when money is tight. If you’re getting a practical gift, consider a themed gift like the One Piece cookie jar.

Seven Warlords of the Sea MEGA CATs

Restore balance to the universe with adorable, amazing One Piece-themed stocking stuffers. I am obsessed with the eight new figures of the popular NYAN PIECE NYAN Mega Cat collectible blind bags. The newest series of figures features cat-like interpretations of the seven pirates at the heart of One Piece’s Seven Warlords of the Sea arc: Monkey D. Luffy, Boa Hancock, Dracule Mihawk, Bartholomew Kuma, Gecko Moria, Jinbei, Donquixote Doflamingo, and Crocodile.

Monkey D. Luffy Straw Hat

Want your giftee to be ready for their next convention? Get them a replica of Monkey D. Luffy’s straw hat to get them started on their 2024 cosplay.

Going Merry puzzle ship

The Going Merry was the first full-sized pirate ship owned by the Straw Hat Pirates. Now, you can give your loved one the blueprints to build their own pirate ship … for ants! (Some jokes in Zoolander never get old.) Because of its small size, Sugoi Mart’s wooden model kit of the Going Merry looks like a blast to build; plus, no tools are needed.

Tony Tony Chopper plush bag

The BoxLunch exclusive Chopper plush crossbody bag is here. And it’s adorable. The One Piece-inspired plush bag with a removable crossbody strap lets you store your items in the reindeer’s backpack so that your giftee can be as adorable as the sixth member to join the Straw Hat Pirate crew.

