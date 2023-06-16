Best ‘Monogatari’ Watch Order

Monogatari is a Japanese light novel series written by Nisio Isin and illustrated by Vofan. The series follows Koyomi Araragi, a high school student who is turned into a vampire after being attacked by one. He then meets Shinobu Oshino, a strange girl who helps him return to his human form. The story then revolves around Koyomi’s encounters with different girls afflicted with supernatural beings called “oddities.”

The Monogatari series has been adapted into an anime series by Studio Shaft, which aired from 2009 to 2013. You can watch the anime adaptations according to release date, but there’s also a watch order that’s been recommended by the author, Nisio Isin. It’s hard not to consider that order the best, since there’s no better source for the recommended watch order than the author himself.

How to watch Monogatari in Nisio Isin’s order

Bakemonogatari

(Shaft)

Bakemonogatari tells the story of Koyomi Araragi, a high school student who becomes involved with girls possessing various supernatural problems. It introduces the character of Hitagi Senjougahara, who has an unusual weight problem. It shows us how Koyomi helps her and how their relationship starts, so it’s the best place to start watching the series.

Kizumonogatari

(Shaft)

The next series to watch in the Monogatari order is Kizumonogatari. This series is a prequel to the main story, and it tells the story of how the protagonist, Koyomi Araragi, became a vampire. It sets the stage for the main story, and it’s essential viewing if you want to understand the full story. Although you watch it after Bakemonogatari, it can add more insight to the next part of the watch order.

Nisemonogatari

(Shaft)

Nisemonogatari is the second season of the Monogatari anime series, focusing on the story of Koyomi’s two younger sisters, Karen Araragi and Tsukihi Araragi. They discover that a “fake” vampire named Shinobu Oshino has been living in their house, and Koyomi must protect his sisters from her. This season builds upon the events of Bakemonogatari and introduces new characters and concepts that will be important in later seasons.

Nekomonogatari Black

(Shaft)

Nekomonogatari Black is another prequel that starts at the beginning of Golden Week. It tells the story of Tsubasa Hanekawa and her transformation into a black cat. It shows Tsubasa’s family life and how she handles being bullied at school. The season ends with Tsubasa returning to normal with no memory of what happened to her.

Nekomonogatari White

(Shaft)

Nekomonogatari White is the prequel to the Monogatari series and chronicles the events of Tsubasa’s encounter with a white tiger. In the early parts of the season, it is revealed that she is once again possessed by the Cursed Cat. This time, she acknowledges the issue and absorbs the cat and tiger spirits. It is during this time that she resolves her family problems.

Kabukimonogatari

(Shaft)

Koyomi returns as the narrator for Kabukimonogatari. This season follows up on Hachikuji’s foreshadowing of a new threat. The season adapts Nisio Isin’s Kabukimonogatari novel, which covers the story of Ougi Oshino. It opens with Koyomi looking for Mayoi to return her backpack. He also finds out that he can go back in time, but accidentally travels eleven years in the past, a day before Mayoi’s death.

Hanamonogatari

(Shaft)

Hanamonogatari happens after Koyomi and Hitagi’s high school graduation. Meanwhile, Suruga continues the struggle with her monstrous left hand. This season shows Suruga’s rivalry with Rouka Numachi, who took on the role of the Devil when an injury caused her to end her basketball career. The season ends with the two characters battling it out in the court, with Suruga emerging as the winner. This allows Rouka to proceed peacefully to the afterlife.

Otorimonogatari

(Shaft)

In Otorimonogatari, Nadeko, who has become an apparition, confronts Shinobu and Kiyomi. Koyomi realizes that “Nadeko Medusa” is not truly evil, but simply a product of her own insecurity. He tries to help her, but Nadeko’s wish is to remain an apparition forever. At the end of the season, it was revealed that Kuchinawa met Nadeko after the latter swallowed the talisman and that their previous interactions were all imagined by Nadeko.

Onimonogatari

(Shaft)

In Onimonogatari, Koyomi finally succeeds in returning Mayoi’s backpack. They then stumble upon a mysterious being that chases after them. They meet Shinobu, who reveals that the apparition would cause the destruction of the entire city if they don’t put a stop to it. The end of the season reveals that the apparition destroys other apparitions who are misbehaving.

Koimonogatari

(Shaft)

Koimonogatari starts on New Year’s Day when Kaiki gets a call from Hitagi. It depicts the convuluted relationships of the characters and how they try to move on from the events of the previous season. It’s one of the more exciting Monogatari entries, which gives viewers a great deal to look forward to. The season has a total of six episodes.

Tsukimonogatari

(Shaft)

The Tsukimonogatari arc opens with Koyomi and Shinobu talking about the Yotsugi Ononoki. It’s set a month before Koyomi has to take his college exam. He notices that he doesn’t have a reflection in the mirror, so he turns to Yozuru and Ononoki for help. They find out what’s wrong with him and he has to face a critical decision. Choosing one over the other might lead him to lose his humanity forever.

Owarimonogatari

(Shaft)

Ougi Oshino arrives as a transfer student and is introduced to Koyomi. Owarimonogatari comes in two parts, which depicts Ougi and Koyomi’s relationship and how the latter refuses to give up on the former. This story arc establishes the characters and their relationships with each other.

Zoku Owarimonogatari

(Shaft)

In Zoku Owarimonogatari, Koyomi seems to be in limbo. It’s that season of life where high school is over but college life hasn’t begun yet. Viewers will see a bit of an identity and existential crisis from teh character. He looks to the past to find comfort, but instead gets trapped in a cycle of regret. Zoku Owarimonogatari is the perfect capper to the series with its nostalgic and melancholic undertones.

(featured image: Shaft)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]